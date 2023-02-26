Results from Kansas boys high school wrestling state tournaments

State wrestling continued this weekend across Kansas, with several boys high school tournaments taking place on Friday and Saturday.

In Class 6A, Derby finished ahead of Garden City for first, while Mill Valley narrowly edged out Manhattan to finish third and fourth, respectively. Olathe North rounded out the top five in the team scores.

Here is a look at the results for the following classes in Kansas: 6A, 5A, 4A, 3-1A...

BOYS CLASS 6A

Friday-Saturday in Park City; at Hartman Arena

Team scores: 1. Derby, 193.5; 2. Garden City, 168.5; 3. Mill Valley, 145.5; 4. Manhattan, 142.5; 5. Olathe North, 127; 6. Washburn Rural, 119; 7. Junction City, 108; 8. Lawrence Free State, 94; 9. Gardner Edgerton, 87.5; 10. Dodge City, 81.5; 11. Olathe East, 79; 12. Olathe Northwest, 67; 13. Lawrence, 39; 14. Liberal, 38; T15. Olathe West, 37; T15. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 37; T17. Blue Valley, 33; T17. Blue Valley West, 33; 19. Shawnee Mission East, 32; 20. Wichita North, 21; 21. Wichita South, 19; T22. Olathe South, 12; T22. Wichita West, 12; 24. Shawnee Mission West, 11; 25. Shawnee Mission South, 10; 26. Shawnee Mission North, 7; 27. Blue Valley Northwest, 5; T28. Blue Valley North, 3; T28. JC Harmon, 3; T28. Topeka High, 3; T28. Wichita Northwest, 3; 32. Wichita East, 2; 33. Wichita Southeast, 1.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Elsten, Lawrence, d. Scott, Olathe North, UTB 2-1. Pacheco, Garden City, p. Martin, Wichita North, 4:54. Hutchinson, Manhattan, t.f. Nilges, Mill Valley, 16-1, 3:32. Grijalva, Derby, p. Clouse, Gardner Edgerton, 3:12.

113: Broxterman, Washburn Rural, p. Watley, Wichita North, 1:26. Bradley, Free State, p. Sherell, Olathe Northwest, 3:20. B. Samuelson, Olathe North, p. Coonrod, Manhattan, 1:13. Witt, Junction City, t.f. Bell, Olathe West, 18-2, 3:26.

120: White, BV West, p. Walsh, Manhattan, 4:42. Stuart, Olathe East, d. Shields, Wichita North, 9-2. Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural, d. Smith, Gardner Edgerton, 6-4. Long, Garden City, p. Hickman, Mill Valley, 5:17.

126: Tatum, Derby, m.d. Avalon, Garden City, 13-2. Honas, Lawrence, d. Mendoza, SM West, 5-0. Cooper, Mill Valley, p. Hagen, Free State, 4:20. Lagerman, Manhattan, p. Sanchez, Olathe West, 3:30.

132: Hughart, Mill Valley, p. Schulz, Olathe South, 0:29. Heiman, Garden City, d. Jenkinson, SM East, 8-7. Agnew, Manhattan, d. Gauna, Derby, 10-8. Stivers, Washburn Rural, t.f. Villanueva, Junction City, 17-2, 3:28.

138: Foxworth, Junction City, p. Goodman, Free State, 1:50. Cassella, Mill Valley, d. Baird, Washburn Rural, 3-1. Alderman, Olathe North, p. Swearinger, Lawrence, 1:37. Sweat, Derby, p. Russman, Olathe West, 0:32.

144: Conover, Olathe Northwest, d. Vasquez, BV North, 3-1. Allen, Derby, p. Mason, Mill Valley, 2:34. Streeter, Free State, d. Rider, Olathe East, 7-4. Borjas, Gardner Edgerton, d. Blake, Junction City, 6-2.

150: Rusher, Derby, t.f. Watts, BV West, 15-0, 4:18. T. Vasquez, Olathe North, d. Marshall, Washburn Rural, 7-6. McAlister, Mill Valley, p. Sanchez, Garden City, 2:31. Garvalena, Dodge City, p. Meade, Gardner Edgerton, 3:38.

157: A. Samuelson, Olathe North, d. Allen, Garden City, 6-2. Sinks, Manhattan, d. Mayfield, Gardner Edgerton, 10-4. Egan, Derby, p. Amaro, Dodge City, 2:29. A. Hageman, SM Northwest, d. Bryne, Washburn Rural, 4-0.

165: Kleysteuber, Garden City, t.f. Harvey, Liberal, 18-3, 5:55. Bohanan, Junction City, inj. def. Novacek, Olathe West, 0:00. J. Vasquez, Olathe North, d. McManamon, Blue Valley, 8-4. Flores, Dodge City, p. Matchell, SM South, 1:20.

175: Hammers, Gardner Edgerton, p. Nabus, Junction City, 5:48. Dobbins, Blue Valley, d. Netune, Derby, 7-3. Barker, Dodge City, t.f. Imes, Mill Valley, 15-0, 2:52. Provost, Olathe North, p. Dobson, Manhattan, 1:42.

190: Juarez, Liberal, p. Gary-Hernandez, Manhattan, 1:08. Duckworth, Olathe Northwest, p. Shojayi, Blue Valley, 3:29. L. Hageman, SM Northwest, d. Loya, Dodge City, 6-2. Chairez, Garden City, d. Bogenhagen, Junction City, SV-1 5-1.

215: Conover, Olathe Northwest, d. Vikander, Manhattan, 7-2. Hill, Garden City, p. Shaw, Junction City, 3:46. Marcum, Free State, p. Corbin, Lawrence, 2:25. Wash, Derby, d. Wash Jr. Mill Valley, 9-4.

285: Lopez, Garden City, p. Velasco, SM West, 1:20. Frehn, Manhattan, p. Berry, Olathe South, 5:37. Carroll, Olathe East, p. Agudzi-Addo, Junction City, 0:31. Godsey, Wichita South, p. Clayton, SM East, 4:44.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Pacheco, Garden City, d. Elsten, Lawrence, 9-2. Hutchinson, Manhattan, d. Grijalva, Derby, 4-2.

113: Broxterman, Washburn Rural, m.d. Bradley, Free State, 10-0. Witt, Junction City, d. B. Samuelson, Olathe North, 9-2.

120: Stuart, Olathe East, d. White, BV West, 6-3. Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural, d. Long, Garden City, SV-1 8-6.

126: Tatum, Derby, p. Honas, Lawrence, 3:40. Cooper, Mill Valley, p. Lagerman, Manhattan, 3:58.

132: Hughart, Mill Valley, d. Heiman, Garden City, 5-0. Agnew, Manhattan, d. Stivers, Washburn Rural, 6-2.

138: Foxworth, Junction City, d. Cassella, Mill Valley, 3-1. Alderman, Olathe North, p. Sweat, Derby, 1:22.

144: Allen, Derby, d. Conover, Olathe Northwest, 10-9. Streeter, Free State, d. Borjas, Gardner Edgerton, 5-1.

150: Rusher, Derby, p. T. Vasquez, Olathe North, 3:56. McAlister, Mill Valley, d. Garvalena, Dodge City, 4-0.

157: A. Samuelson, Olathe North, m.d. Sinks, Manhattan, 8-0. Egan, Derby, d. A. Hageman, SM Northwest, 5-3.

165: Kleysteuber, Garden City, m.d. Bohanan, Junction City, 11-1. J. Vasquez, Olathe North, d. Flores, Dodge City, 4-2.

175: Dobbins, Blue Valley, d. Hammers, Gardner Edgerton, 7-5. Barker, Dodge City, p. Provost, Olathe North, 2:25.

190: Juarez, Liberal, p. Duckworth, Olathe Northwest, 3:32. Chairez, Garden City, p. L. Hageman, SM Northwest, 3:26.

215: Conover, Olathe Northwest, d. Hill, Garden City, 5-2. Marcum, Free State, m.d. Wash, Derby, 12-3.

285: Lopez, Garden City, p. Frehn, Manhattan, 2:00. Carroll, Olathe East, p. Godsey, Wichita South, 1:27.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Hutchinson, Manhattan, d. Pacheco, Garden City, 5-0. 3. Grijalva, Derby, p. Elsten, Lawrence, 2:41. 5. Clouse, Gardner Edgerton, p. Streeter, Free State, 4:04.

113: 1. Broxterman, Washburn Rural, m.d. Witt, Junction City, 12-4. 3. Bradley, Free State, d. B. Samuelson, Olathe North, 3-2. 5. Coonrod, Manhattan, p. Sherell, Olathe Northwest, 4:45.

120: 1. Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural, d. Stuart, Olathe East, 11-4. 3. Long, Garden City, d. White, BV West, 8-1. 5. Shields, Wichita North, d. Smith, Gardner Edgerton, TB-1 3-2.

126: 1. Cooper, Mill Valley, m.d. Tatum, Derby, 13-5. 3. Lagerman, Manhattan, d. Honas, Lawrence, 7-1. 5. Hagen, Free State, d. Mendoza, SM West, TB-1 3-2.

132: 1. Agnew, Manhattan, d. Hughart, Mill Valley. 8-2. 3. Heiman, Garden City, d. Jenkinson, SM East, 5-1. 5. Villanueva, Junction City, p. Stivers, Washburn Rural, 0:53.

138: 1. Alderman, Olathe North, p. Foxworth, Junction City, 0:57. 3. Cassella, Mill Valley, d. Baird, Washburn Rural, 7-1. 5. Sweat, Derby, m.d. Russman, Olathe West, 10-0.

144: 1. Streeter, Free State, d. Allen, Derby, 6-1. 3. Conover, Olathe Northwest, d. Borjas, Gardner Edgerton, 5-2. 5. Mason, Mill Valley, p. Rider, Olathe East, 3:48.

150: 1. McAlister, Mill Valley, d. Rusher, Derby, 5-3. 3. T. Vasquez, Olathe North, d. Marshall, Washburn Rural, 4-0. 5. Garvalena, Dodge City, p. Meade, Gardner Edgerton, 2:01.

157: 1. Egan, Derby, d. Samuelson, Olathe North, 2-1. 3. A. Hageman, SM Northwest, d. Byrne, Washburn Rural, 3-2. 5. Sinks, Manhattan, p. Mayfield, Gardner Edgerton, 2:00.

165: 1. Kleysteuber, Garden City, d. J. Vasquez, Olathe North, 6-2. 3. Bohanan, Junction City, p. Flores, Dodge City, 3:58. 5. Matchell, SM South, d. Novacek, Olathe West, 9-4.

175: 1. Barker, Dodge City, t.f. Dobbins, Blue Valley, 20-4, 4:17. 3. Hammers, Gardner Edgerton, p. Neptune, Derby, 4:00. 5. Provost, Olathe North, d. Imes, Mill Valley, 10-5.

190: 1. Juarez, Liberal, p. Chairez, Garden City, 4:29. 3. L. Hageman, SM Northwest, d. Duckworth, Olathe Northwest, 6-2. 5. Hopper, Derby, d. Costello, Olathe East, 6-5.

215: 1. Marcum, Free State, d. Conover, Olathe Northwest, 7-1. 3. Wash, Derby, d. Hill, Garden City, 3-2. 5. Wash Jr., Mill Valley, d. Vikander, Manhattan, 5-3.

285: 1. Carroll, Olathe East, p. Lopez, Garden City, 2:54. 3. Frehn, Manhattan, p. Godsey, Wichita South, 1:19. 5. Clayton, SM East, d. Robinson, Derby, 6-2.

BOYS CLASS 5A

Friday-Saturday in Park City; at Hartman Arena

Team scores: 1. Maize, 214; 2. Newton, 175.5; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 122; 4. Great Bend, 115.5; 5. Goddard, 114.5; 6. Valley Center, 91.5; 7. Andover, 86.5; 8. Bishop Carroll, 85; 9. Blue Valley Southwest, 81; 10. Arkansas City, 66.5; T11. Emporia, 60; T11. Shawnee Heights, 60; 13. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 53; 14. Salina Central, 52; 15. Lansing, 51; 16. Hays, 50; 17. Topeka Seaman, 47; 18. Pittsburg, 35; 19 Spring Hill, 33.5; 20. Basehor-Linwood, 31.5; 21. Hutchinson, 31; 22. Andover Central, 28; 23. St. James Academy, 14; 24. De Soto, 12; 25. Bonner Springs, 11; 26. Piper, 6; T27. Sumner Academy, 4; T27. Salina South, 4; 29. Eisenhower, 3.5; 30. Maize South, 3; T31 Turner, 2; T31. Leavenworth, 2.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Gallet, St. Thomas Aquinas, p. Lind, Hays, 5:51. Rickard, Newton, p. McCulley, BV Southwest, 0:57. Verbeck, Maize, d. Quint, Arkansas City, 2-0. Tomlinson, Great Bend, m.d. Welch, Bonner Springs, 8-0.

113: Kaufman, Newton, m.d. Glover, Goddard, 9-1. McCullough, Hays, d. Moody, Valley Center, 10-4. Adam, Salina Central, p. Rector, Salina South, 1:43. Denton, Bishop Carroll, d. Leyva, Arkansas City, 2-1.

120: Newcomb, Andover Central, d. Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood, 3-2. Glover, Goddard, p. Cregan, St. James Academy, 3:59. Treaster, Newton, p. Phimvongsa, Salina Central, 0:00. Shields, Valley Center, d. Newell, Bishop Carroll, 12-6.

126: Stokes, Newton, p. Vajnar, Hays, 3:22. Burchard, St. James Academy, d. Potter, Andover, 13-6. Ballard, Basehor-Linwood, m.d. McElwain, Goddard, 12-3. Hoffman, Great Bend, p. Schwartz, Valley Center, 0:00.

132: Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, m.d. Mosier, Arkansas City, 21-9. Gomez, Maize, d. Sherrow, Andover, 7-5. Zimmerman, Hays, t.f. Owings, Salina Central, 15-0, 2:48. Steinmetz, Newton, d. Bonebrake, Shawnee Heights, SV-1 7-5.

138: Maki, Andover, p. Hainline, Emporia, 5:08. B. Duling, Bishop Carroll, m.d. Barron, Newton, 12-0. McMullen, Great Bend, d. McIntier, Pittsburg, SV-1 7-5. Shabazz, Maize, p. Bowlin, De Soto, 1:38.

144: Trimmell, Andover, t.d. Shields, Lansing, 15-0, 5:22. Hogan, Salina Central, p. Padgett, Maize, 4:51. Goodwin, Goddard, t.f. Blasi, Eisenhower, 17-2, 4:25. Schartz, Great Bend, d. Means, Bishop Carroll, 7-3.

150: Tungjaroenkul, Emporia, m.d. Sample, Goddard, 11-1. Smith, Hutchinsin, p. Wise, Newton, 1:02. Liles, Great Bend, p. Freeland, Shawnee Heights, 0:48. Bowers, Maize, p. Gann, Bishop Carroll, 3:04.

157: Cronk, BV Southwest, med. forf. Hughbanks, Maize. Boone, Valley Center, p. McWashington, Sumner Academy, 1:55. Wessley, Goddard, p. Rizzi, St. Thomas Aquinas, 0:56. S. Duling, Bishop Carroll, d. McAllister, Spring Hill, 10-5.

165: Ford, Maize, p. Warkentine, Andover, 3:19. Edwards, Newton, d. White, Pittsburg, 0-0. Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, p. Hagel, Goddard, 0:38. Ta. Forsyth, BV Southwest, med. forf. Tootle, Seaman.

175: Henson, Lansing, d. Johnson, Great Bend, 7-5. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Harper, Newton, 5-1. Padgett, Maize, p. Baughman, Shawnee Heights, 2:57. Hutchinson, Andover, p. Schomaker, Valley Center, 3:02.

190: Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, p. Eastman, Bishop Carroll, 1:02. Mucker, Valley Center, m.d. Augustin, Pittsburg, 15-6. Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas, p. Buchanan, Newton, 0:00. Wunsch, Maize, p. Sides, BV Southwest, 0:41.

215: Pipkin, Spring Hill, m.d. Torline, De Soto, 12-2. Cunningham, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, UTB 3-2. Flores, Maize, m.d. Baragary, Lansing, 11-0. Wunder, Shawnee Heights, d. Hippen, Hutchinson, 6-2.

285: Honeycutt, Arkansas City, d. Rodd, Andover Central, 1-0. Thomas, Seaman, p. Bradley, Emporia, 1:47. To. Forsyth, BV Southwest, p. Jensen, Hutchinson, 3:36. Gomez, Newton, p. Carver, Shawnee Heights, 2:22.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Gallet, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Rickard, Newton, 5-4. Verbeck, Maize, d. Tomlinson, Great Bend, 9-2.

113: Kaufman, Newton, m.d. McCullough, Hays, 9-0. Adam, Salina Central, d. Denton, Bishop Carroll, 8-4.

120: Glover, Goddard, d. Newcomb, Andover Central, 9-4. Treaster, Newton, m.d. Shields, Valley Center, 11-3.

126: Stokes, Newton, p. Burchard, St. James Academy, 2:37. Hoffman, Great Bend, p. Ballard, Basehor-Linwood, 0:55.

132: Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Gomez, Maize, 6-3. Zimmerman, Hays, m.d. Steinmetz, Newton, 12-0.

138: Maki, Andover, m.d. B. Duling, Bishop Carroll, 10-2. Shabazz, Maize, p. McMullen, Great Bend, 1:28.

144: Hogan, Salina Central, d. Trimmell, Andover, 6-3. Goodwin, Goddard, d. Schartz, Great Bend, 13-6.

150: Tungjaroenkul, Emporia, m.d. Smith, Hutchinson, 10-2. Bowers, Maize, m.d. Liles, Great Bend, 8-0.

157: Cronk, BV Southwest, d. Boone, Valley Center, SV-1 3-1. Wessley, Goddard, m.d. S. Duling, Bishop Carroll, 9-0.

165: Ford, Maize, d. Edwards, Newton, UTB 3-2. Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, m.d. Ta. Forsyth, BV Southwest, 14-5.

175: Henson, Lansing, p. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2:42. Padgett, Maize, p. Hutchinson, Andover, 1:13.

190: Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Mucker, Valley Center, SV-1 6-4. Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Wunsch, Maize, 4-3.

215: Cunningham, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Pipkin, Spring Hill, UTB 3-2. Flores, Maize, p. Wunder, Shawnee Heights, 1:46.

285: Thomas, Seaman, p. Honeycutt, Arkansas City, 1:34. To. Forsyth, BV Southwest, d. Gomez, Newton, 4-1.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Gallet, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Verbeck, Maize, 6-5. 3. Tomlinson, Great Bend, p. Rickard, Newton, 5:00. 5. Quint, Arkansas City, p. McCulley, BV Southwest, 2:27.

113: 1. Kaufman, Newton, m.d. Adam, Salina Central, 11-0. 3. Leyva, Arkansas City, p. Denton, Bishop Carroll, 1:22. 5. Glover, Goddard, d. McCullough, Hays, 4-3.

120: 1. Treaster, Newton, d. Glover, Goddard, 8-2. 3. Shields, Valley Center, d. Newcomb, Andover Central, 2-0. 5. Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood, p. Rieschick, Andover, 0:53.

126: 1. Stokes, Newton, p. Hoffman, Great Bend, 0:45. 3. Schwartz, Valley Center, m.d. Ballard, Basehor-Linwood, 12-1. 5. Burchard, St. James Academy, p. Potter, Andover, 0:47.

132: 1. Zimmerman, Hays, d. Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, SV-1 6-4. 3. Gomez, Maize, d. Mosier, Arkansas City, 0-0. 5. Steinmetz, Newton, m.d. Bonebrake, Shawnee Heights, 12-4.

138: 1. Maki, Andover, d. Shabazzm Maise, 9-6. 3. B. Duling, Bishop Carroll, d. Hainline, Emporia, SV-1 7-5. 5. McIntier, Pittsburg, p. McMullen, Great Bend, 3:55.

144: 1. Goodwin, Goddard, m.d. Hogan, Salina Central, 10-0. 3. Padgett, Maize, d. Trimmell, Andover, 5-4. 5. Schartz, Great Bend, p. Means, Bishop Carroll, 0:00.

150: 1. Tungjaroenkul, Emporia, d. Bowers, Maize, 3-1. 3. Sample, Goddard, d. Smith, Hutchinson, SV-1 4-2. 5. Liles, Great Bend, p. Freeland, Shawnee Heights, 0:29.

157: 1. Cronk, BV Southwest, d. Wessley, Goddard, 7-4. 3. S. Duling, Bishop Carroll, p. Boone, Valley Center, 3:57. 5. McAllister, Spring Hill, inj. def. Hughbanks, Maize, 0:02.

165: 1. Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, m.d. Ford, Maize, 13-5. 3. Edwards, Newton, d. Forsyth, BV Southwest, 3-2. 5. White, Pittsburg, d. White, Emporia, 11-7.

175: 1. Padgett, Maize, m.d. Henson, Lansing, 11-3. 3. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Johnson, Great Bend, 5-3. 5. Hutchinson, Andover, d. Baughman, Shawnee Heights, 3-0.

190: 1. Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3-2. 3. Wunsch, Maize, d. Mucker, Valley Center, 3-1. 5. Kern, Great Bend, d. Buchanan, Newton, 6-4.

215: 1. Flores, Maize, p. Cunningham, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:21. 3. Wunder, Shawnee Heights, d. Pipkin, Spring Hill, 5-3. 5. Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, m.d. Baragary, Lansing, 15-5.

285: 1. Thomas, Seaman, p. T. Forsyth, BV Southwest, 3:41. 3. Gomez, Newton, d. Honeycutt, Arkansas City, 3-2. 5. Rodd, Andover Central, p. Jensen, Hutchinson, 5:30.

BOYS CLASS 4A

Friday-Saturday in Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Team scores: 1. Andale, 163; 2. Rose Hill, 146.5; 3. Augusta, 127; 4. Paola, 124.5; 5. Clay Center Community, 95; 6. Tonganoxie, 87; 7. Chanute, 74; 8. Abilene, 73; 9. Independence, 58; 10. Pratt, 55; 11. Winfield, 54.5; 12. Colby, 53; 13. Ottawa, 50; 14. Scott Community, 47; 15. Wamego, 42; 16. Holton, 36; 17. Baldwin, 34; 18. Fort Scott, 32.5; 19. Concordia, 29.5; 20. Buhler, 27; 21. Ulysses, 26; T22. Santa Fe Trail, 25; T22. Mulvane, 25; 24. Smoky Valley, 22; 25. Field Kindley, 21; 26. Louisburg, 18; 27. McPherson, 17; 28. Goodland, 15; 29. Chapman, 14; T30. Anderson County, 13; T30. Hugoton, 13; 32. Columbus, 12; T33. Frontenac, 11; T33. Holcomb, 11; 35. Osawatomie, 9; 36. Clearwater, 8; 37. Burlington, 7; T38. Marysville, 6; T38. Topeka Hayden, 6; 40. Wellsville, 5; T41. Hesston, 3; T41. Jefferson West, 3; 43. Labette County, 2; T44. El Dorado, 1; T44. Prairie View, 1.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Johnson, Paola, p. Dietrich, Mulvane, 0:58. Cox, Andale, d. Sleichter, Santa Fe Trail, 7-3. Dempewolf, Colby, d. Gibbons, Independence, 12-5. Leck, Rose Hill, p. Sloan, Frontenac, 0:38.

113: Bilby, Rose Hill, p. Fry, Scott Community, 3:26. Rockers, Paola, d. Black, Santa Fe Trail, 8-7. T. Suttles, Winfield, p. Parsons, Buhler, 2:48. Sutton, Ottawa, d. Sanders, Independence, 6-5.

120: Aguirre, Rose Hill, d. Powell, Paola, 1-0. S. Hershberger, Buhler, d. Kirby, Santa Fe Trail, 4-0. O. Suttles, Winfield, p. Wilderman, Frontenac, 5:02. Tyler, Concordia, t.f. Batz, Holton, 15-0, 5:26.

126: Karnowski, Wamego, m.d. Heredia, Ulysses, 14-6. Ingram, Rose Hill, p. McCarty, Colby, 4:46. Barnes, Smoky Valley, p. Metcalf, Fort Scott, 1:56. Terry, Augusta, d. McClanahan, Abilene, 10-3.

132: Vines, Concordia, d. Salinas, Ulysses, 5-2. Wright, Independence, d. Martinez, Holcomb, 9-2. Moore, Tonganoxie, p. Gonzalez, Goodland, 1:03. Allison, Fort Scott, d. LaPlant, Augusta, SV-1 4-2.

138: Schaffer, Anderson County, d. C. Hershberger, Buhler, 6-5. Dillow, Chanute, d. Fox, Augusta, 3-2. Lawrie, Independence, d. Wark, Colby, SV-1 3-1. Furnish, Andale, p. Pankov, Paola, 3:20.

144: Eck, Andale, p. Johnson, Paola, 1:49. Cell, Abilene, p. Williams, Burlington, 2:58. Winsor, Pratt, p, Gomez, Fort Scott, 3:20. Martin, Tonganoxie, p. Flower, Augusta, 3:19.

150: Wilson, Pratt, m.d. Martin, Paola, 11-0. McIntyre, Wamego, d. Brown, Ottawa, 3-1. Carey, Augusta, t.f. Taplin, Abilene, 15-0, 3:53. Bailey, Tonganoxie, d. McDaniel, Scott Community, 8-3.

157: Wilson, Abilene, p. Zeller, Paola, 1:10. Meyer, Andale, p. Oviatt, Wamego, 3:40. Leedy, Chanute, d. Pfizenmaier, Clay Center Comm., 7-5. Reves, McPherson, p. Mendoza, Hugoton, 3:44.

165: Frank, Scott Community, d. Fletcher, Holton, 3-2. Younger, Paola, d. McCloy, Buhler, 7-5. Loader, Clay Center Comm., p. Brusven, Tongoanixe, 5:24. Aouad, Andale, p. Williams, Frontenac, 2:23.

175: Gardner, Smoky Valley, d. Waggerman, Paola, 4-3. Brenn, Winfield, d. Hanson, Concordia, 4-1. Hernandez, Goodland, m.d. Finney, Clearwater, 11-2. Wilson, Andale, p. Jackson, Clay Center Comm., 2:25.

190: Harvey, Baldwin, p. Dietrich, Mulvane, 3:39. Carrow, Osawatomie, d. Spresser, Goodland, SV-1 7-5. Degollado, Ulysses, d. Meyer, Wamego, 3-2. Ferguson, Ottawa, p. Small, Chanute, 0:36.

215: Wood, Rose Hill, p. Slupianek, Marysville, 0:38. Roush, Holton, d. Dean, Chanute, 7-1. Marx, Andae, p. Gooden, Scott Community, 1:56. Lexow, Chapman, d. Kant, Augusta, 5-3.

285: White, Field Kindley, d. Morales, Augusta, 7-3. Eslinger, Louisburg, d. VanScoyoc, Pratt, 11-4. Eddington, Columbus, d. Colvin, Rose Hill, 2-1. Young, Clay Center Comm., p. Jackett, Chanute, 0:40.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Johnson, Paola, m.d. Cox, Andale, 12-4. Leck, Rose Hill, m.d. Dempewolf, Colby, 13-3.

113: Rockers, Paola, d. Bilby, Rose Hill, 6-4. Sutton, Ottawa, d. T. Suttles, Winfield, 10-5.

120: Aguirre, Rose Hill, d. S. Hershberger, Buhler, 5-1. O. Suttles, Winfield, d. Tyler, Concordia, 5-4.

126: Ingram, Rose Hill, m.d. Karnowski, Wamego, 10-2. Terry, Augusta, t.f. Barnes, Smoky Valley, 15-0, 5:55.

132: Wright, Independence, d. Vines, Concordia, 5-2. Moore, Tonganoxie, m.d. Allison, Fort Scott, 15-6.

138: Dillow, Chanute, m.d. Schaffer, Anderson County, 14-1. Furnish, Andale, p. Lawrie, Independence, 2:44.

144: Eck, Andale, d. Cell, Abilene, 10-5. Martin, Tonganoxie, d. Winsor, Pratt, 4-3.

150: Wilson, Pratt, d. McIntyre, Wamego, 5-1. Carey, Augusta, d. Bailey, Tonganoxie, 8-3.

157: Meyer, Andale, d. Wilson, Abilene, 7-1. Leedy, Chanute, m.d. Reves, McPherson, 12-4.

165: Frank, Scott Community, d. Younger, Paola, 3-2. Loader, Clay Center Comm., d. Aouad, Andale, 5-1.

175: Brenn, Winfield, d. Gardner, Smoky Valley, SV-1 5-3. Wilson, Andale, p. Hernandez, Goodland, 3:31.

190: Harvey, Baldwin, p. Carrow, Osawatomie, 3:32. Ferguson, Ottawa, d. Degollado, Ulysses, 3-2.

215: Wood, Rose Hill, d. Roush, Holton, 3-1. Marx, Andale, p. Lexow, Chapman, 1:59.

285: White, Field Kindley, d. Eslinger, Louisburg, 3-2. Young, Clay Center Comm., p. Eddington, Columbus, 1:00.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Johnson, Paola, d. Leck, Rose Hill, 4-2. 3. Dempewolf, Colby, p. Gibbons, Independence, 2:03. 5. Cox, Andale, p. Dietrich, Mulvane, 0:40.

113: 1. Sutton, Ottawa, p. Rockers, Paola, 2:19. 3. Bilby, Rose Hill, t.f. Black, Santa Fe Trail, 18-3, 4:12. 5. Sanders, Independence, d. T. Suttles, Winfield, SV-1 3-1.

120: 1. Aguirre, Rose Hill, d. O. Suttles, Winfield, 5-1. 3. Powell, Paola, d. S. Hershberger, Buhler, 3-2. 5. Tyler, Concordia, m.d. Batz, Holton, 10-0.

126: 1. Terry, Augusta, d. Ingram, Rose Hill, 3-2. 3. McClanahan, Abilene, p. McCarty, Colby, 1:31. 5. Karnowski, Wamego, d. Barnes, Smoky Valley, 7-0.

132: 1. Moore, Tonganoxie, d. Wright, Independence, 11-4. 3. LaPlant, Augusta, d. Allison, Fort Scott, 1-0. 5. Vines, Concordia, d. Martinez, Holcomb, SV-1 3-1.

138: 1. Furnish, Andale, d. Dillow, Chanute, SV-1 4-2. 3. Fox, Augusta, p. Wark, Colby, 2:35. 5. Lawrie, Independence, d. Schaffer, Anderson County, 5-2.

144: 1. Eck, Andale, p. Martin, Tonganoxie, 1:12. 3. Cell, Abilene, p. Winsor, Pratt, 0:21. 5. Gomez, Fort Scott, d. Johnson, Paola, 4-1.

150: 1. Wilson, PRatt, d. Carey, Augusta, SV-1 8-6. 3. Bailey, Tonganoxie, d. McIntyre, Wamego, 3-2. 5. Briggs, Rose Hill, d. McDaniel, Scott Community, 6-3.

157: 1. Leedy, Chanute, d. Meyer, Andale, 5-4. 3. Wilson, Abilene, d. Zeller, Paola, 7-3. 5. Reves, McPherson, p. Mendoza, Hugoton, 2:50.

165: 1. Loader, Clay Center Comm., p. Frank, Scott Community, 5:56. 3. Aouad, Andale, d. Younger, Paola, SV-1 3-1. 5. Brusven, Tonganoxie, d. Fletcher, Holton, forf.

175: 1. Brenn, Winfield, d. Wilson, Andale, 3-0. 3. Jackson, Clay Center Comm., d. Waggerman, Paola, 7-0. 5. Gardner, Smoky Valley, d. Hernandez, Goodland, 1-0.

190: 1. Harvey, Baldwin, d. Ferguson, Ottawa, 6-4. 3. Degollado, Ulysses, p. Small, Chanute, 3:26. 5. Dietrich, Mulvane, p. Carrow, Osawatomie, 3:39.

215: 1. Wood, Rose Hill, p. Marx, Andale, 2:52. 3. Kant, Augusta, d. Lexow, Chapman, TB-1 5-3. 5. Roush, Holton, d. Benedict, Tonganoxie, 8-2.

285: 1. Young, Clay Center Comm., p. White, Field Kindley, 1:23. 3. Colvin, Rose Hill, d. Morales, Augusta, SV-1 3-1. 5. Eddington, Columbus, p. Eslinger, Louisburg, 0:09.

BOYS CLASS 3-1A

Friday-Saturday in Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Team scores: 1. Hoxie, 260; 2. Norton Community, 101; 3. Sabetha, 100.5; 4. Smith Center, 79; 5. Atchison County Community, 74; 6. Hill City, 60; 6. Hoisington, 60; 8. Phillipsburg, 57; 9. Republic County, 51.5; 10. Larned, 48; 11. Haven, 45; 12. Rossville, 44; 13. Herington, 41; 14. Ellis, 40.5; 15. Halstead, 37.5; 16. Rawlins County, 36; 17. West Elk, 33; 17. Decatur Community, 33; 19. Southeast of Saline, 31; 20. Beloit, 30; 21. Lakin, 29; 22. Minneapolis, 28.5; 23. Chaparral, 27; 24. Plainville, 26.5; 25. Burlingame, 24; 25. Council Grove, 24; 27. Wichita County, 22; 28. Nemaha Central, 20; 29. Oakley, 19; 30. Bluestem, 18; 31. Garden Plain, 17; 32. Hillsboro, 15.5; 33. Russell, 14; 34. Humboldt, 13; 35. St. Marys, 12; 36. Caney Valley, 11; 36. Oskaloosa, 11; 36. Quinter, 11; 39. Jayhawk Linn, 10; 40. Erie, 9; 41. Lyons, 8; 42. Chase County, 7; 42. Douglass, 7; 42. Ellsworth, 7; 45. Pleasant Ridge, 6; 45. Trego Community, 6; 47. St. Francis, 5.5; 48. Alma-Wabaunsee, 4; 48. Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 4; 48. Burden-Central, 4; 48. Fredonia, 4; 8. Sedgwick, 4; 48. Silver Lake, 4; 54. Centralia, 3; 54. Cimarron, 3; 54. Eureka, 3; 54. Osage City, 3; 54. Osborne, 3; 54. St. John-Hudson, 3; 60. Richmond-Central Heights 1.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Eggleston, Herington, m.d. Blackwill, Quinter, 11-1. Monty, Beloit, p. George, Larned, 2:56. Schlitz, Hoxie, d. White, Jayhawk Linn, 10-0. Hamel, Hill City, t.f. Benavidez, Lyons, 17-2, 6:00.

113: Courtois, Burlingame, p. Wynn, Trego Community, 1:07. T. Loughrie, Haven, d. Juenemann, Decatur Community, 4-1. Clydesdale, Norton Community, d. Considine, Halstead, 10-6. Giancola, Hoxie, d. Johnson, Minneapolis, 5-1.

120: K. Sisson, Phillipsburg, d. Vice, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 15-9. Moore, Haven, p. Vessar, ACCHS, 3:48. Polansky, Republic County, p. Holmes, Silver Lake, 3:57. Weimer, Hoxie, p. Vice, Bluestem, 3:46.

126: Younger, Ellis, t.f. Ashbaugh, Hill City, 15-0. 4:57. Coble, West Elk, p. Donley, Ellsworth, 4:39. Shepard, Hoxie, p. Koontz, ACCHS, 0:35. Redetzke, Hoisington, d. H. Sisson, Phillipsburg, 1-0.

132: Ochs, Hoxie, p. Sramek, Rawlins County, 1:54. Buresh, Phillipsburg, d. Wikle, Sabetha, 9-3. Ball, Hoisington, d. Kaiser, Plainville, 2-0. Moore, Haven, d. McIntyre, Herington, 5-3.

138: Zodrow, Decatur Community, p. Klesath, Rossville, 2:32. Da. Bell, Hoxie, p. Smith, ACCHS, 4:31. Vaughan, SE of Saline, p. Ellis, Caney Valley, 5:38. Menold, Sabetha, p. D. Loughrie, Haven, 3:39.

144: Gardner, Wichita County, d. Crossland, ACCHS, 5-1. Wilson, St. Marys, d. Svitak, Herington, 7-2. Wilkinson, Smith Center, d. Du. Bell, Hoxie, SV-1 6-4. Mader, Ellis, d. Hinton, Sabetha, TB-1 2-1.

150: Montgomery, Smith Center, p. Planasky, Chaparral, 3:50. Geer, Halsteas, d. Granado, Lakin, 3-2. Schletzbaum, ACCHS, p. Smith, Minneapolis, 4:56. Yott, Hoisington, d. Stephen, Hill City, 6-4.

157: Ord, Chaparral, d. Foster, Sedgwick, 10-6. Kraft, Hoisington, d. Renyer, Sabetha, SV-1 8-6. Johnson, Hoxie, p. Watson, Caney Valley, 1:40. Willett, Rossville, d. Suchy, Russell, 5-2.

165: Withington, Rawlins County, p. Lee, Garden Plain, 3:50. Lee, ACCHS, d. Redger, Hillsboro, 6-1. Bretz, Hoxie, p.Kiem, Nemaha Central, 1:53S. Koop, West Elk, m.d. Mathes, Humboldt, 14-4.

175: Siemsen, Republic County, p. Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain, 3:06. Amrein, Hill City, p. Beggs, Wabaunsee, 1:53. Hermann, Sabetha, d. Cauthers, Chase County, 10-3. Watkins, Hoxie, d. Chambers, SE of Saline, 6-2.

190: Beavers, Republic County, d. Morgan, Douglass, UTB 5-4. Urban, Norton Community, p. Bogner, Cimarron, 1:18. Monihen, Council Grove, d. L. Franklin, Smith Center, 12-5. Fischer, Larned, d. Werner, Plainville, TB-1 6-3.

215: Otter, Norton Community, d. Webb, ACCHS, 9-3. Perry, Oskaloosa, d. Atteberry, Larned, UTB 3-2. E. Franklin, Smith Center, p. Rokey, Sabetha, 1:58. Jirak, Oakley, p. Lietz, Rossville, 4:38.

285: Schippers, Hoxie, d. Carver, Rossville, 3-1. Bass, Nemaha Central, m.d. Ziegler, Council Grove, 19-8. Grimm, Sabetha, p. Gilliland, Hoisington, 4:59. Hebb, Bluestem, d. Puga, Norton Community, 4-2.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Monty, Beloit, m.d. Eggleston, Herington, 10-2. Schlitz, Hoxie, d. Hamel, Hill City, 2-0.

113: Courtois, Burlingame, p. T. Loughrie, Haven, 1:46. Giancola, Hoxie, d. Clydesdale, Norton Community, 5-2.

120: K. Sisson, Phillipsburg, d. Moore, Haven, 4-3. Polansky, Republic County, d. Weimer, Hoxie, 3-1.

126: Younger, Ellis, p. Coble, West Elk, 2:42. Shepard, Hoxie, d. Redetzke, Hoisington, 5-3.

132: Ochs, Hoxie, p. Buresh, Phillipsburg, 1:13. J. Ball, Hoisington, d. Moore, Haven, 1-0.

138: D. Bell, Hoxie, p. Zodrow, Decatur Community, 1:10. Menold, Sabetha, p. Vaughan, SE of Saline, 1:08.

144: Gardner, Wichita County, m.d. Wilson, St. Marys, 9-1. Wilkinson, Smith Center, d. Mader, Ellis, 5-4.

150: Montgomery, Smith Center, d. Geer, Halstead, SV-1 3-1. Schletzbaum, ACCHS, d. Yott, Hoisington, 5-3.

157: Ord, Chaparral, d. Kraft, 5-2. Johnson, Hoxie, p. Willett, Rossville, 2:59.

165: Withington, Rawlins County, d. Lee, ACCHS, 11-10. Bretz, Hoxie, m.d. Koop, West Elk, 12-4.

175: Amrein, Hill City, p. Siemsen, Republic County, 2:39. Herrmann, Sabetha, p. Watkins, Hoxie, 1:38.

190: Urban, Norton Community, d. Beavers, Republic County, 7-1. Fischer, Larned, p. Monihen, Council Grove, 4:58.

215: Otter, Norton Community, d. Perry, Oskaloosa, 2-0. Franklin, Smith Center, d. Jirak, Oakley, 5-2.

285: Schippers, Hoxie, p. Bass, Nemaha Central, 5:57. Grimm, Sabetha, d. Hebb, Bluestem, 5-4.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Monty, Beloit, d. Schiltz, Hoxie, 8-2. 3. Hamel, Hill City, d. Eggleston, Herington, 9-8. 5. Blackwill, Quinter, d. White, Jayhawk Linn, 9-3.

113: 1. Giancola, Hoxie, d. Courtois, Burlingame, 6-4. 3. Considine, Halstead, d. Juenemann, Decatur Community, 6-2. 5. T. Loughrie, Haven, d. Clydesdale, Norton Community, 3-2.

120: 1. Polansky, Republic County, d. K. Sisson, Phillipsburg, 2-0. 3. Weimer, Hoxie, m.d. Moore, Haven, 9-1. 5. Peters, Minneapolis, d. Weigel, Norton Community, 7-0.

126: 1. Younger, Ellis, d. Shepard, Hoxie, 10-3. 3. Redetzke, Hoisington, p. Koontz, ACCHS, 4:13. 5. Coble, West Elk, d. Donley, Ellsworth, SV-1 9-4.

132: 1. Ochs, Hoxie, d. Ball, Hoisington, 2-1. 3. Moore, Haven, d. Buresh, Phillipsburg, 8-2. 5. McIntyre, Herington, t.f. Sramek, Rawlins County, 17-0, 4:26.

138: 1. Da. Bell, Hoxie, d. Menold, Sabetha, 4-2. 3. Zodrow, Decatur Community, d. Pfannenstiel, Norton Community, 9-3. 5. Plummer, Oakley, d. Vaughan, SE of Saline, SV-1 6-4.

144: 1. Wilkinson, Smith Center, d. Gardner, Wichita County, SV-1 3-1. 3. Du. Bell, Hoxie, d. Mader, Ellis, 3-0. 5. Tu. Wilson, St. Marys, d. Sviatak, Herington, 8-5.

150: 1. Montgomery, Smith Center, d. Schletzbaum, ACCHS, 2-1. 3. Geer, Halstead, d. Granado, Lakin, 10-4. 5. Yott, Hoisington, d. Stephen, Hill City, 8-2.

157: 1. Johnson, Hoxie, t.f. Ord, Chaparral, 17-0, 3:37. 3. Willett, Rossville, p. Keeten, Phillipsburg, 2:28. 5. Renyer, Sabetha, d. Kraft, Hoisington, 6-5.

165: 1. Bretz, Hoxie, d. Withington, Rawlins County, 4-2. 3. Koop, West Elk, m.d. Lee, ACCHS, 15-4. 5. Mathes, Humboldt, med. forf. Johns, Minneapolis.

175: 1. Amrein, Hill City, p. Herrmann, Sabetha, 0:50. 3. Watkins, Hoxie, d. Chambers, SE of Saline, 8-3. 5. Siemsen, Republic County, d. Strobel, Russell, 10-8.

190: 1. Fischer, Larned, d. Urban, Norton Community, 3-2. 3. Werner, Plainville, p. Monihen, Council Grove, 4:56. 5. Beavers, Republic County, d. Morgan, Douglass, TB-1 4-3.

215: 1. Franklin, Smith Center, d. Otter, Norton Community, TB-1 3-2. 3. Atteberry, Larned, d. Chavira, Lakin, 3-1. 5. Perry, Oskaloosa, d. Jirak, Oakley, 6-3.

285: 1. Schippers, Hoxie, d. Grimm, Sabetha,