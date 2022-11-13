Results: InPost S.A. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. InPost delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting zł1.7b, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were zł0.28, an impressive 46% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on InPost after the latest results.

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering InPost are now predicting revenues of zł8.02b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 39% to zł1.68. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of zł7.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of zł1.70 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at €8.26. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on InPost, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €12.55 and the most bearish at €4.70 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting InPost is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that InPost's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 17% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 4.9% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, InPost is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that InPost's revenues are expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on InPost. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple InPost analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for InPost that we have uncovered.

