Results: Information Services Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 16% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$62m, while EPS were US$0.04 beating analyst models by 433%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Information Services Group, is for revenues of US$234.2m in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 5.7% reduction in Information Services Group's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 44% to US$0.04 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$236.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.043 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 24% to US$4.25, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Information Services Group at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Information Services Group shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 5.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Information Services Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Information Services Group. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Information Services Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

