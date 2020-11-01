Results: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 13% to US$106. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Group 1 Automotive surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.83 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Group 1 Automotive from eight analysts is for revenues of US$11.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 34% to US$17.03. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.11 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$152, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Group 1 Automotive, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$185 and the most bearish at US$95.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Group 1 Automotive's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Group 1 Automotive's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.5% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Group 1 Automotive is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Group 1 Automotive's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Group 1 Automotive going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

