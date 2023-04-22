Results: Gesco SE Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Investors in Gesco SE (ETR:GSC1) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.7% to close at €28.00 following the release of its full-year results. Gesco reported €583m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €3.12 beat expectations, being 6.2% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Gesco's three analysts is for revenues of €624.0m in 2023, which would reflect a modest 7.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be €3.10, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €612.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.01 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €43.75, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Gesco, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €50.00 and the most bearish at €37.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Gesco is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 7.1% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.4% annually. So it looks like Gesco is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Gesco's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Gesco. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Gesco analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Gesco you should know about.

