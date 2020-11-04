Results: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Douglas Dynamics delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$134m, some 15% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.39, an impressive 26% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Douglas Dynamics are now predicting revenues of US$515.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Douglas Dynamics forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.71 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$525.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.85 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$39.33, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Douglas Dynamics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$36.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Douglas Dynamics is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.9%, in line with its 7.1% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.4% per year. It's clear that while Douglas Dynamics' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Douglas Dynamics. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

