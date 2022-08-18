Results day 2022: Is Nando’s giving away free food for GCSE and A-Level students?

Results day for A-level students is here, which means students across the UK will soon be celebrating—or commiserating.

Results Day is a major day for GCSE and A-Level students—taking place on August 25 and August 18 respectively—as the grades they’ll receive will determine the next steps in higher education.

But on the day itself, many students will simply be looking forward to celebrating the end of the school year with their friends.

To mark the occasion, Nando’s—as well as a few other restaurants—are offering GCSE and A-Level students a special deal.

Find out how you can claim free chicken below...

UK: A-Level Results 2022

The Harris Academy in Tottenham today Pictured are Wesley Gyamti and Rojan Erdal (right) (Jeremy Selwyn)

Anna Austin (centre-right) reacts when reading their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich. (PA)

Naima Mohamoud receives her A-level results at Oasis Academy Hadley, Enfield, north London (PA)

Hajar Jamal and Rachel Taiwoe (left) at A Level results day at The Harris Academy in Tottenham (Jeremy Selwyn)

Students at Northwood College for Girls, Northwood, Middlesex, celebrate their A-level results. (Matt Writtle)

A student reacts after reading their A-level results at Norwich School (PA Wire)

Nando’s results day deal

On August 18, students collecting their A-Level results can claim a free quarter chicken or starter.

All you need to do is head to a Nando’s restaurant, present your results and ID, order for eat-in or walk-in collect, and spend at least £7.

The same deal will be available for students collecting their GCSE results a week later, on August 25.

The offer will be valid between 11am and 11pm, and it does not apply to delivery, click and collect, or collect orders by phone.

But Nando’s isn’t the only restaurant celebrating results day.

If you’re not in the mood for peri-peri chicken–or you just fancy seeing how much free food you can get in one day–find out which other restaurants are celebrating results day below.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is offering students three churros – with chocolate ganache or dulce de leche – when you show your results and ID.

Pizza Express

UniDays members can claim free dough balls at Pizza Express when they show their results at a restaurant.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza Southwark

Gordon Ramsay is giving away pizza to students collecting their GCSE results on August 18 from 5pm and those collecting their A-Level results on August 25 from 5pm.

Deliveroo offers

Deliveroo is celebrating Results Day with discounts across 4,000 restaurants, with deals of up to 25% off restaurants including PizzaExpress, Giggling Squid, Zizzi, Ask Italian, and Frankie & Benny’s. Simply search Family Meal Deals on the Deliveroo app to see which restaurants are taking part.

Last year, restaurants including Chiquito, Frankie and Benny’s, Bella Italia, and Taco Bell all celebrated with results day offers.

Some restaurants may announce special offers on the day itself, so be sure to check your favourite restaurant’s social media after collecting your results.