Results of Covaxin Trial on Children Likely To Be Out by September: AIIMS Chief

The trails for Covaxin on children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Saturday, 24 June, reported news agency ANI.

"In the coming few weeks or by September, vaccines should be available for children. We should then start in schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for those between 18-45 years of age. That will also give more protection to the child and more confidence to the public that children are safe," PTI quoted Guleria.

Guleria's statement comes as the second dose of Covaxin is likely to be administered to children aged 2-6 years in trials next week.

Meanwhile, the second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between the ages of 6-12 years at the Delhi AIIMS.

It should be noted that the trial is conducted in three phases: The first trial was started in the age group of 12-18 years, followed by the age group of 6-12 years and 2-6 years, which are currently undergoing trials.

India has administered over 42 crore doses of vaccines so far and the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.

