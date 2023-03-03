Results are in. Belen basketball standout voted Dade High School Athlete of the Week

Belen Jesuit boys’ basketball’s Javi Rosell is the Dade High School Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers in our weekly poll.

Rosell, a senior, scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines to a 70-58 win over Miami Norland and secure the school’s first ever trip to the state final four. He then added 15 points and seven rebounds in the Wolverines’ 59-58, buzzer-beating victory over Orlando Jones in a Class 5A state semifinal on Thursday to punch Belen’s ticket to the state title game.

On the season, Rosell is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Gulliver Prep boys’ soccer’s Cosme Salas, Miami Country Day girls’ basketball’s Kristina Godfrey, Somerset Silver Palms softball’s Edan Playa and Riviera Prep boys’ basketball’s Dante Allen rounded out this week’s participants.

The Miami Herald Athlete of the Week polls — now one each for Miami-Dade and Broward counties — open Sunday every week and close around 10 p.m. Thursday.