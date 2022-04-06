Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2021

  • Annual Report for 2021 was adopted

  • Profit for 2021 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2021

  • Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration

  • Annual Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted

  • Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved

Composition of the Board of Directors

  • Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Indemnification Scheme

  • An indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved as well as consequential changes to the Remuneration Policy

Other

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors

Chairmanship

Audit & Risk Committee

Remuneration Committee

Nomination Committee

Safety & Sustainability Committee

Claus V. Hemmingsen

Chairman

Chair

Member

Chair

Robert M. Uggla

Vice Chairman

Member

Chair

Alastair Maxwell

Chair

Member

Ann-Christin G. Andersen

Member

Kristin H. Holth

Member

Member

Martin Larsen

Member

Caroline Alting

Glenn Gormsen


For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment


    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro