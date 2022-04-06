Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling
Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:
Financial year 2021
Annual Report for 2021 was adopted
Profit for 2021 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2021
Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability
Remuneration
Annual Remuneration Report for 2021 was adopted
Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved
Composition of the Board of Directors
Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors
Indemnification Scheme
An indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved as well as consequential changes to the Remuneration Policy
Other
PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor
More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.
Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:
Board of Directors
Chairmanship
Audit & Risk Committee
Remuneration Committee
Nomination Committee
Safety & Sustainability Committee
Claus V. Hemmingsen
Chairman
Chair
Member
Chair
Robert M. Uggla
Vice Chairman
Member
Chair
Alastair Maxwell
Chair
Member
Ann-Christin G. Andersen
Member
Kristin H. Holth
Member
Member
Martin Larsen
Member
Caroline Alting
Glenn Gormsen
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com
Attachment