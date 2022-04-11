'Result of shipping delays': Margaritaville at Sea launch delayed due to supply chain issues

A rendering of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship.

The official launch of Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville's cruise line – has been pushed back due to supply chain issues.

The new cruise company had scheduled the launch of its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise – which formerly operated as Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica ship – for April 30. Now, passengers will have to wait to sail.

Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville, told USA TODAY in an emailed statement that "as a result of shipping delays, and in an effort to ensure the very best possible onboard experience, we are moving our first official passenger sailing to May 14th."

The "offshore resort experience" as it was described in its December announcement, is a remodeling and rebranding of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line which will sail from Palm Beach, Florida.

Passengers booked to sail have been offered a chance to rebook on a future sailing with a "complimentary cabin." Any amount paid for the original booking for a stateroom will be refunded in the form of onboard credit and pre-purchased amenities will be honored on the future cruise, too.

Travelers booked on Margaritaville at Sea's canceled sailings also have the option to choose to cancel without rebooking for a full refund.

