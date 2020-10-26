RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-10-26  
Auction date: 2020-10-26
Payment date: 2020-10-26 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-01-25
Term: 13 weeks
Offered volume: Unlimited
Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion
Number of bids 0
Allotment: SEK 0 billion
Interest rate: Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-10-26  
Auction date: 2020-10-26
Payment date: 2020-10-26 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-04-26
Term: 26 weeks
Offered volume: Unlimited
Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion
Number of bids 0
Allotment: SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
 Repo rate