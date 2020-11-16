RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-16  
Auction date: 2020-11-16
Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-02-15
Term: 13 weeks
Offered volume: Unlimited
Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion
Number of bids 0
Allotment: SEK 0 billion
Interest rate: Repo rate


Auction date: 2020-11-16
Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date: 2021-05-17
Term: 26 weeks
Offered volume: Unlimited
Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion
Number of bids 0
Allotment: SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
 Repo rate