RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS

Auction date

2021-09-22

Loan

DEC 2021

Isin

SE0015244405

Coupon, %

0.00

Maturity

2021-12-15

Tendered volume, SEK mln

1,000 +/- 500

Offered volume, SEK mln

2,800

Volume bought, SEK mln

1,000

Number of bids

11

Number of accepted bids

10

Average yield, %

-0.238 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

-0.288 %

Highest yield, %

-0.205 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

20.00


Auction date

2021-09-22

Loan

JUN 2022

Isin

SE0016102057

Coupon, %

0.00

Maturity

2022-06-15

Tendered volume, SEK mln

1,000 +/- 500

Offered volume, SEK mln

2,000

Volume bought, SEK mln

1,000

Number of bids

6

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, %

-0.288 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

-0.288 %

Highest yield, %

-0.288 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00

Auction date

2021-09-22

Loan

SEP 2022

Isin

SE0016787204

Coupon, %

0.00

Maturity

2022-09-21

Tendered volume, SEK mln

500 +/- 250

Offered volume, SEK mln

1,000

Volume bought, SEK mln

500

Number of bids

3

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, %

-0.311 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

-0.311 %

Highest yield, %

-0.311 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00


