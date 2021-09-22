RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS
Auction date
2021-09-22
Loan
DEC 2021
Isin
SE0015244405
Coupon, %
0.00
Maturity
2021-12-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln
1,000 +/- 500
Offered volume, SEK mln
2,800
Volume bought, SEK mln
1,000
Number of bids
11
Number of accepted bids
10
Average yield, %
-0.238 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
-0.288 %
Highest yield, %
-0.205 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
20.00
Auction date
2021-09-22
Loan
JUN 2022
Isin
SE0016102057
Coupon, %
0.00
Maturity
2022-06-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln
1,000 +/- 500
Offered volume, SEK mln
2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln
1,000
Number of bids
6
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, %
-0.288 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
-0.288 %
Highest yield, %
-0.288 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00
Auction date
2021-09-22
Loan
SEP 2022
Isin
SE0016787204
Coupon, %
0.00
Maturity
2022-09-21
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln
1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
3
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, %
-0.311 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
-0.311 %
Highest yield, %
-0.311 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00