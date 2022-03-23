RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS
Auction date
2022-03-23
Loan
MAR 2023
Isin
SE0017564297
Coupon, %
0.00
Maturity
2023-03-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln
1,250
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
4
Number of accepted bids
2
Average yield
-0.261 %
Lowest accepted yield
-0.263 %
Highest yield
-0.258 %
Accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2022-03-23
Loan
JUN 2022
Isin
SE0016102057
Coupon, %
0.00
Maturity
2022-06-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln
2,000 +/- 1,000
Offered volume, SEK mln
4,000
Volume bought, SEK mln
2,000
Number of bids
4
Number of accepted bids
3
Average yield
-0.379 %
Lowest accepted yield
-0.398 %
Highest yield
-0.358 %
Accepted at lowest yield
100.00