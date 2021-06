RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS TREASURY BILLS

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Greenpeace has apologized for the injuries caused by a protestor whose parachute landing “did not go as planned” before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship. UEFA said “several people” were hospitalized when the man connected with overhead camera wires and caused debris to fall on the field and main grandstand. Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan says “that was never our intention. The paraglider was to fly over the sta