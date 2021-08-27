RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-08-27

Loan

REGS

Isin

XS2226974504

Coupon, %

0.125

Maturity

2030-09-09

Tendered volume, SEK mln

250 +/- 250

Offered volume, SEK mln

742

Volume bought, SEK mln

250

Number of bids

8

Number of accepted bids

3

Average yield, %

0.067 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

0.061 %

Highest yield, %

0.071 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

50.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-08-27

Loan

3114

Isin

SE0013748258

Coupon, %

0.125

Maturity

2030-06-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln

500 +/-250

Offered volume, SEK mln

1,300

Volume bought, SEK mln

500

Number of bids

9

Number of accepted bids

6

Average yield, %

-1.801 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

-1.808 %

Highest yield, %

-1.791 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

50.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-08-27

Loan

3111

Isin

SE0007045745

Coupon, %

0.125

Maturity

2032-06-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln

500 +/- 250

Offered volume, SEK mln

1,150

Volume bought, SEK mln

500

Number of bids

12

Number of accepted bids

9

Average yield, %

-1.700 %

Lowest accepted yield, %

-1.713 %

Highest yield, %

-1.677 %

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00



