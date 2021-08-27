RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-08-27
Loan
REGS
Isin
XS2226974504
Coupon, %
0.125
Maturity
2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln
250 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln
742
Volume bought, SEK mln
250
Number of bids
8
Number of accepted bids
3
Average yield, %
0.067 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
0.061 %
Highest yield, %
0.071 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
50.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-08-27
Loan
3114
Isin
SE0013748258
Coupon, %
0.125
Maturity
2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/-250
Offered volume, SEK mln
1,300
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
9
Number of accepted bids
6
Average yield, %
-1.801 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
-1.808 %
Highest yield, %
-1.791 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
50.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-08-27
Loan
3111
Isin
SE0007045745
Coupon, %
0.125
Maturity
2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Offered volume, SEK mln
1,150
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
12
Number of accepted bids
9
Average yield, %
-1.700 %
Lowest accepted yield, %
-1.713 %
Highest yield, %
-1.677 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00