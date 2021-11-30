RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date

2021-11-30

Loan

2311

Coupon

1.00 %

ISIN-code

SE0010948240

Maturity

2023-11-13

Tendered volume, SEK mln

750 +/- 1,250

Volume offered, SEK mln

2,250

Volume bought, SEK mln

750

Number of bids

5

Number of accepted bids

3

Average yield

0.061 %

Lowest accepted yield

0.054 %

Highest yield

0.067 %

% accepted at lowest yield

100.00


Auction date

2021-11-30

Loan

2505

Coupon

1.00 %

ISIN-code

SE0011414010

Maturity

2025-05-12

Tendered volume, SEK mln

500 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln

1,550

Volume bought, SEK mln

630

Number of bids

5

Number of accepted bids

4

Average yield

0.298 %

Lowest accepted yield

0.265 %

Highest yield

0.307 %

% accepted at lowest yield

16.00


Auction date

2021-11-30

Loan

G23

Coupon

0.625 %

ISIN-code

XS1897258098

Maturity

2023-06-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln

250 +/- 150

Volume offered, SEK mln

370

Volume bought, SEK mln

120

Number of bids

2

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield

-0.070 %

Lowest accepted yield

-0.070 %

Highest yield

-0.070 %

% accepted at lowest yield

100.00




















