RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Auction date
2021-11-30
Loan
2311
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0010948240
Maturity
2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln
750 +/- 1,250
Volume offered, SEK mln
2,250
Volume bought, SEK mln
750
Number of bids
5
Number of accepted bids
3
Average yield
0.061 %
Lowest accepted yield
0.054 %
Highest yield
0.067 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2021-11-30
Loan
2505
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0011414010
Maturity
2025-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln
1,550
Volume bought, SEK mln
630
Number of bids
5
Number of accepted bids
4
Average yield
0.298 %
Lowest accepted yield
0.265 %
Highest yield
0.307 %
% accepted at lowest yield
16.00
Auction date
2021-11-30
Loan
G23
Coupon
0.625 %
ISIN-code
XS1897258098
Maturity
2023-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln
250 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln
370
Volume bought, SEK mln
120
Number of bids
2
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
-0.070 %
Lowest accepted yield
-0.070 %
Highest yield
-0.070 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00