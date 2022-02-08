RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Auction date
2022-02-08
Loan
2311
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0010948240
Maturity
2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln
250 +/- 125
Volume offered, SEK mln
1,257
Volume bought, SEK mln
250
Number of bids
7
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
0.336 %
Lowest accepted yield
0.336 %
Highest yield
0.336 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2022-02-08
Loan
2611
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0012569572
Maturity
2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln
2,293
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
8
Number of accepted bids
3
Average yield
1.148 %
Lowest accepted yield
1.138 %
Highest yield
1.154 %
% accepted at lowest yield
78.39
Auction date
2022-02-08
Loan
2805
Coupon
0.75 %
ISIN-code
SE0015660139
Maturity
2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln
2,162
Volume bought, SEK mln
500
Number of bids
9
Number of accepted bids
5
Average yield
1.350 %
Lowest accepted yield
1.345 %
Highest yield
1.354 %
% accepted at lowest yield
17.60