RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Auction date
2022-12-06
Loan
2410
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0010469205
Maturity
2024-10-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln
300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln
600
Volume bought, SEK mln
300
Number of bids
2
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
3.046 %
Lowest accepted yield
3.046 %
Highest yield
3.046 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2022-12-06
Loan
2602
Coupon
0.75 %
ISIN-code
SE0013745452
Maturity
2026-02-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln
350 +/- 200
Volume offered, SEK mln
1,050
Volume bought, SEK mln
350
Number of bids
3
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
3.151 %
Lowest accepted yield
3.151 %
Highest yield
3.151 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2022-12-06
Loan
2706
Coupon
0.50 %
ISIN-code
SE0016829048
Maturity
2027-06-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln
350 +/- 200
Volume offered, SEK mln
700
Volume bought, SEK mln
350
Number of bids
2
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
3.131 %
Lowest accepted yield
3.131 %
Highest yield
3.131 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00