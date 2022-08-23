RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Auction date
2022-08-23
Loan
2311
Coupon
1.00 %
ISIN-code
SE0010948240
Maturity
2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln
300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln
900
Volume bought, SEK mln
300
Number of bids
5
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield
2.250 %
Lowest accepted yield
2.250 %
Highest yield
2.250 %
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Auction date
2022-08-23
Loan
2805
Coupon
0.75 %
ISIN-code
SE0015660139
Maturity
2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln
300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln
1,250
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
8
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield
n/a
Lowest accepted yield
n/a
Highest yield
n/a
% accepted at lowest yield
n/a