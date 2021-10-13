RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
Isin
SE0013883105
Coupon, spread
0.891
Maturity
2025-07-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
Isin
SE0013102167
Coupon, spread
0.975
Maturity
2026-04-29
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
FABEGE AB
Isin
SE0010414425
Coupon, spread
1.187
Maturity
2022-09-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
FABEGE AB
Isin
SE0011062785
Coupon, spread
1.310
Maturity
2024-04-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
FASTPARTNER AB
Isin
SE0013883089
Coupon, spread
1.253
Maturity
2026-06-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
4
Volume bought, SEK mln
4
Number of bids
1
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, DM
106,00
Lowest accepted yield, DM
106,00
Highest yield, DM
106,00
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100,00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
FASTPARTNER AB
Isin
SE0013883055
Coupon, spread
1.108
Maturity
2025-05-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
30
Volume bought, SEK mln
30
Number of bids
1
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, DM
90,00
Lowest accepted yield, DM
90,00
Highest yield, DM
90,00
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100,00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
ELECTROLUX AB
Isin
XS2152269218
Coupon, spread
1.792
Maturity
2023-04-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
ELECTROLUX AB
Isin
XS2012999426
Coupon, spread
0.735
Maturity
2022-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR
Isin
SE0012676641
Coupon, spread
0.507
Maturity
2023-03-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-10-13
Name
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR
Isin
SE0013102340
Coupon, spread
0.485
Maturity
2024-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
-
Volume bought, SEK mln
-
Number of bids
-
Number of accepted bids
-
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-