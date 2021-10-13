RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·3 min read

Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB

Isin

SE0013883105

Coupon, spread

0.891

Maturity

2025-07-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB

Isin

SE0013102167

Coupon, spread

0.975

Maturity

2026-04-29

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

FABEGE AB

Isin

SE0010414425

Coupon, spread

1.187

Maturity

2022-09-26

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

FABEGE AB

Isin

SE0011062785

Coupon, spread

1.310

Maturity

2024-04-12

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

FASTPARTNER AB

Isin

SE0013883089

Coupon, spread

1.253

Maturity

2026-06-22

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

4

Volume bought, SEK mln

4

Number of bids

1

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, DM

106,00

Lowest accepted yield, DM

106,00

Highest yield, DM

106,00

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100,00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

FASTPARTNER AB

Isin

SE0013883055

Coupon, spread

1.108

Maturity

2025-05-27

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

30

Volume bought, SEK mln

30

Number of bids

1

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, DM

90,00

Lowest accepted yield, DM

90,00

Highest yield, DM

90,00

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100,00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

ELECTROLUX AB

Isin

XS2152269218

Coupon, spread

1.792

Maturity

2023-04-06

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

ELECTROLUX AB

Isin

XS2012999426

Coupon, spread

0.735

Maturity

2022-06-17

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR

Isin

SE0012676641

Coupon, spread

0.507

Maturity

2023-03-27

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-10-13

Name

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR

Isin

SE0013102340

Coupon, spread

0.485

Maturity

2024-06-17

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

-

Volume bought, SEK mln

-

Number of bids

-

Number of accepted bids

-

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories