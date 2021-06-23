RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Rikshem AB

Isin

SE0011452507

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2023-07-18

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

0

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

0

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Rikshem AB

Isin

SE0011869981

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2023-05-08

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

0

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

0

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Epiroc AB

Isin

XS1918042364

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2023-12-06

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

0

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

0

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Epiroc AB

Isin

XS2258568778

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2026-05-18

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

57

Volume bought, SEK mln

27

Number of bids

2

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, DM

42.60

Lowest accepted yield, DM

42.60

Highest yield, DM

42.60

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Scania AB

Isin

XS2042641121

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2022-08-22

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

120

Volume bought, SEK mln

30

Number of bids

4

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, DM

34.00

Lowest accepted yield, DM

34.00

Highest yield, DM

34.00

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Scania AB

Isin

XS2332891089

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2023-04-19

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

79

Volume bought, SEK mln

49

Number of bids

3

Number of accepted bids

2

Average yield, DM

42.623

Lowest accepted yield, DM

42.600

Highest yield, DM

42.660

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

AB Industrivärden

Isin

SE0011869668

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2022-02-28

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

16

Volume bought, SEK mln

16

Number of bids

1

Number of accepted bids

1

Average yield, DM

9.50

Lowest accepted yield, DM

9.50

Highest yield, DM

9.50

Accepted at lowest yield, %

100.00


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

AB Industrivärden

Isin

SE0012676724

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2023-02-20

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

0

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

0

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering

Isin

SE0012194058

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2022-02-28

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

0

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

0

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


Auction

Result of auction

Auction date

2021-06-23

Name

Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering

Isin

SE0012676872

Coupon, spread

FRN

Maturity

2022-09-07

Tendered volume, SEK mln

30 +/- 30

Offered volume, SEK mln

30

Volume bought, SEK mln

0

Number of bids

1

Number of accepted bids

0

Average yield, DM

-

Lowest accepted yield, DM

-

Highest yield, DM

-

Accepted at lowest yield, %

-


