RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Rikshem AB
Isin
SE0011452507
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
0
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
0
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Rikshem AB
Isin
SE0011869981
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2023-05-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
0
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
0
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Epiroc AB
Isin
XS1918042364
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2023-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
0
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
0
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Epiroc AB
Isin
XS2258568778
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2026-05-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
57
Volume bought, SEK mln
27
Number of bids
2
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, DM
42.60
Lowest accepted yield, DM
42.60
Highest yield, DM
42.60
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Scania AB
Isin
XS2042641121
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2022-08-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
120
Volume bought, SEK mln
30
Number of bids
4
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, DM
34.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM
34.00
Highest yield, DM
34.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Scania AB
Isin
XS2332891089
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
79
Volume bought, SEK mln
49
Number of bids
3
Number of accepted bids
2
Average yield, DM
42.623
Lowest accepted yield, DM
42.600
Highest yield, DM
42.660
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
AB Industrivärden
Isin
SE0011869668
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
16
Volume bought, SEK mln
16
Number of bids
1
Number of accepted bids
1
Average yield, DM
9.50
Lowest accepted yield, DM
9.50
Highest yield, DM
9.50
Accepted at lowest yield, %
100.00
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
AB Industrivärden
Isin
SE0012676724
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
0
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
0
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
Isin
SE0012194058
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
0
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
0
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-
Auction
Result of auction
Auction date
2021-06-23
Name
Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
Isin
SE0012676872
Coupon, spread
FRN
Maturity
2022-09-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln
30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln
30
Volume bought, SEK mln
0
Number of bids
1
Number of accepted bids
0
Average yield, DM
-
Lowest accepted yield, DM
-
Highest yield, DM
-
Accepted at lowest yield, %
-