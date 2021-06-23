Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper
Auction
Auction results
Auction date
2021-06-23
Settlement date
2021-06-28
Credit rating class
1
Term
3m
Fixed purchase rate, %
0.3
Total bid amount, SEK mln
0
Accepted volume, SEK mln
0
Percentage alloted, %
0
Number of bids
0
Auction
Auction results
Auction date
2021-06-23
Settlement date
2021-06-28
Credit rating class
1
Term
6m
Fixed purchase rate, %
0.4
Total bid amount, SEK mln
0
Accepted volume, SEK mln
0
Percentage alloted, %
0
Number of bids
0
Auction
Auction results
Auction date
2021-06-23
Settlement date
2021-06-28
Credit rating class
2
Term
3m
Fixed purchase rate, %
0.6
Total bid amount, SEK mln
0
Accepted volume, SEK mln
0
Percentage alloted, %
0
Number of bids
0
Auction
Auction results
Auction date
2021-06-23
Settlement date
2021-06-28
Credit rating class
2
Term
6m
Fixed purchase rate, %
0.7
Total bid amount, SEK mln
0
Accepted volume, SEK mln
0
Percentage alloted, %
0
Number of bids
0