Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Auction

Auction results

Auction date

2021-09-08

Settlement date

2021-09-10

Credit rating class

1

Term

3m

Fixed purchase rate, %

0.3

Total bid amount, SEK mln

0

Accepted volume, SEK mln

0

Percentage alloted, %

0

Number of bids

0


Auction

Auction results

Auction date

2021-09-08

Settlement date

2021-09-10

Credit rating class

1

Term

6m

Fixed purchase rate, %

0.4

Total bid amount, SEK mln

0

Accepted volume, SEK mln

0

Percentage alloted, %

0

Number of bids

0


Auction

Auction results

Auction date

2021-09-08

Settlement date

2021-09-10

Credit rating class

2

Term

3m

Fixed purchase rate, %

0.6

Total bid amount, SEK mln

0

Accepted volume, SEK mln

0

Percentage alloted, %

0

Number of bids

0


Auction

Auction results

Auction date

2021-09-08

Settlement date

2021-09-10

Credit rating class

2

Term

6m

Fixed purchase rate, %

0.7

Total bid amount, SEK mln

0

Accepted volume, SEK mln

0

Percentage alloted, %

0

Number of bids

0


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories