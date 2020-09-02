Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date 200902
Requested volume, SEK mln 4,000


Credit rating class 1
Term 3M
Fixed purchase rate 0.45 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000
Percentage alloted 0.00 %
Number of bids 0


Credit rating class 1
Term 6M
Fixed purchase rate 0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000
Percentage alloted 0.00 %
Number of bids 0

 

Credit rating class 2
Term 3M
Fixed purchase rate 0.75 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000
Percentage alloted 0.00 %
Number of bids 0


Credit rating class 2
Term 6M
Fixed purchase rate 0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000
Percentage alloted 0.00 %
Number of bids 0

 