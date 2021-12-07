RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

Sveriges Riksbank

Auction

Auction results

Auction date

2021-12-07

Start date

2021-12-08

Maturity date

2021-12-15

Interest rate, %

0.00

Offered volume, SEK bn

557.0

Total bid amount, SEK bn

2784.7

Accepted volume, SEK bn

557.0

Number of bids

17

Percentage alloted, %

20.002



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories