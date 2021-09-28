RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ NL EAST SHOWDOWN Zack Wheeler (14-9, 2.79 ERA) pitches for Philadelphia in the opener of a pivotal three-game series at Atlanta. Charlie Morton (13-6, 3.53) is on the mound for the Braves, who lead the NL East by 2 1/2 games over the Phillies with a few days left in the season. “I think you get to the end of the year and you look for an opportunity to get to the playoffs, and that’s exactly what we have," Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi sa