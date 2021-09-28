RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

2021-09-28

Start date

2021-09-29

Maturity date

2021-10-06

Interest rate, %

0.00

Offered volume, SEK bn

533.0

Total bid amount, SEK bn

2503.65

Accepted volume, SEK bn

533.0

Number of bids

18

Percentage alloted, %

21.289



