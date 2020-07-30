Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 July 2020

Danmarks Nationalbank
GlobeNewswire

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN

Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)

Sale

Stop-rate (per cent)

Pro-rata

Price

98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III

2,260

500

-0.550

100 %

100.0443

98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV

5,340

3,240

-0.551

100 %

100.1840

98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 

 4,700

 1,100

-0.550

100 % 

100.3219

98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 

 5,820

 760

-0.550

100 % 

100.4635

Total

 18,120

 5,600

 

 

 

The sale will settle 3 August 2020.


Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next