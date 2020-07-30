Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 July 2020
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
ISIN
Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
Sale
Stop-rate (per cent)
Pro-rata
Price
98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III
2,260
500
-0.550
100 %
100.0443
98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV
5,340
3,240
-0.551
100 %
100.1840
98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
4,700
1,100
-0.550
100 %
100.3219
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
5,820
760
-0.550
100 %
100.4635
Total
18,120
5,600
The sale will settle 3 August 2020.
