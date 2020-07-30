Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 July 2020

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price 98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III 2,260

500

-0.550 100 % 100.0443 98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV 5,340 3,240 -0.551 100 % 100.1840 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 4,700 1,100 -0.550 100 % 100.3219 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 5,820 760 -0.550 100 % 100.4635 Total 18,120 5,600

The sale will settle 3 August 2020.



