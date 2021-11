CBC

For the first time in the program's history, the UPEI women's basketball team is ranked the best in the country, and it's gotten there with homegrown talent. "It's huge. We've worked for everything we received, I believe. A lot of it comes from a lot of hard work," said the team's star, Jenna Mae Ellsworth. "There's a lot that goes into it. It's really nice to see. But we are just going day by day, trying to get better." The team has won all nine of its games so far, led by the fifth-year Ellswo