The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Will it be England or will it be Denmark against Italy in the European Championship final? The two teams will play in the second semifinal match at Wembley Stadium. England has not lost a match nor conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing in its national soccer stadium. Denmark has lost two matches and lost its best player. Midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening match and had to be resuscitated o