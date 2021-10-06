Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.10 per cent DGBi 2030
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
ISIN
Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
Cut-off price
Pro rata
Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
1,980
1,240
101.710
100 %
-0.54 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
2,360
1,860
98.89
100 %
0.11 % p.a.
99 23724 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2030
635
295
118.60
100 %
-1.77 % p.a.
Total
4,975
3,395
Settlement: 8 October 2021