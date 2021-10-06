Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.10 per cent DGBi 2030

Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN

Bid mill. DKK (nominal)

Sale mill.DKK (nominal)

Cut-off price

Pro rata

Yield

99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024

1,980

1,240

101.710

100 %

-0.54 % p.a.

99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031

2,360

1,860

98.89

100 %

0.11 % p.a.

99 23724 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2030

635

295

118.60

100 %

-1.77 % p.a.

Total

4,975

3,395

Settlement: 8 October 2021


