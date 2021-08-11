Result of AGM

Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

11 August 2021

At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 9 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

For

Discretionary

Against

Total

Withheld

Resolution No.

No. of

No. of

No. of

No. of

No. of

Votes Cast

Votes Cast

Votes Cast

Votes Cast

Votes

% of votes

% of votes

% of votes

% of votes

1

3,532,810

364,577

8,805

3,906,192

-

90.44%

9.33%

0.23%

100.00%

2

3,197,521

364,577

259,074

3,821,172

85,020

83.68%

9.54%

6.78%

100.00%

3

3,521,442

364,577

20,173

3,906,192

-

90.15%

9.33%

0.52%

100.00%

4

3,198,729

364,577

153,791

3,717,097

189,095

86.05%

9.81%

4.14%

100.00%

5

3,447,699

380,137

61,727

3,889,563

16,629

88.64%

9.77%

1.59%

100.00%

6

3,294,404

380,137

216,011

3,890,552

15,640

84.68%

9.77%

5.55%

100.00%

7

3,307,261

380,137

203,154

3,890,552

15,640

85.01%

9.77%

5.22%

100.00%

8

3,294,367

380,137

216,048

3,890,552

15,640

84.68%

9.77%

5.55%

100.00%

9

3,509,444

380,137

14,139

3,903,720

2,472

89.90%

9.74%

0.36%

100.00%

10

3,413,380

380,137

93,574

3,887,091

19,101

87.81%

9.78%

2.41%

100.00%

11

3,502,175

380,137

23,880

3,906,192

-

89.66%

9.73%

0.61%

100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As previously announced, Michael Jackson stood down as a non-executive director at the AGM. Following the AGM, Richard Marsh, Senior Partner at Draper Esprit plc, was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. There are no matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Richard's appointment.


