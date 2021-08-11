Result of AGM

Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

11 August 2021

At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 9 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 3,532,810 364,577 8,805 3,906,192 - 90.44% 9.33% 0.23% 100.00% 2 3,197,521 364,577 259,074 3,821,172 85,020 83.68% 9.54% 6.78% 100.00% 3 3,521,442 364,577 20,173 3,906,192 - 90.15% 9.33% 0.52% 100.00% 4 3,198,729 364,577 153,791 3,717,097 189,095 86.05% 9.81% 4.14% 100.00% 5 3,447,699 380,137 61,727 3,889,563 16,629 88.64% 9.77% 1.59% 100.00% 6 3,294,404 380,137 216,011 3,890,552 15,640 84.68% 9.77% 5.55% 100.00% 7 3,307,261 380,137 203,154 3,890,552 15,640 85.01% 9.77% 5.22% 100.00% 8 3,294,367 380,137 216,048 3,890,552 15,640 84.68% 9.77% 5.55% 100.00% 9 3,509,444 380,137 14,139 3,903,720 2,472 89.90% 9.74% 0.36% 100.00% 10 3,413,380 380,137 93,574 3,887,091 19,101 87.81% 9.78% 2.41% 100.00% 11 3,502,175 380,137 23,880 3,906,192 - 89.66% 9.73% 0.61% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ns m /nationalstoragemechanism

As previously announced, Michael Jackson stood down as a non-executive director at the AGM. Following the AGM, Richard Marsh, Senior Partner at Draper Esprit plc, was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. There are no matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Richard's appointment.



