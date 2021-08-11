Result of AGM
Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of Annual General Meeting
11 August 2021
At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 9 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:
For
Discretionary
Against
Total
Withheld
Resolution No.
No. of
No. of
No. of
No. of
No. of
Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Votes
% of votes
% of votes
% of votes
% of votes
1
3,532,810
364,577
8,805
3,906,192
-
90.44%
9.33%
0.23%
100.00%
2
3,197,521
364,577
259,074
3,821,172
85,020
83.68%
9.54%
6.78%
100.00%
3
3,521,442
364,577
20,173
3,906,192
-
90.15%
9.33%
0.52%
100.00%
4
3,198,729
364,577
153,791
3,717,097
189,095
86.05%
9.81%
4.14%
100.00%
5
3,447,699
380,137
61,727
3,889,563
16,629
88.64%
9.77%
1.59%
100.00%
6
3,294,404
380,137
216,011
3,890,552
15,640
84.68%
9.77%
5.55%
100.00%
7
3,307,261
380,137
203,154
3,890,552
15,640
85.01%
9.77%
5.22%
100.00%
8
3,294,367
380,137
216,048
3,890,552
15,640
84.68%
9.77%
5.55%
100.00%
9
3,509,444
380,137
14,139
3,903,720
2,472
89.90%
9.74%
0.36%
100.00%
10
3,413,380
380,137
93,574
3,887,091
19,101
87.81%
9.78%
2.41%
100.00%
11
3,502,175
380,137
23,880
3,906,192
-
89.66%
9.73%
0.61%
100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
As previously announced, Michael Jackson stood down as a non-executive director at the AGM. Following the AGM, Richard Marsh, Senior Partner at Draper Esprit plc, was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. There are no matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Richard's appointment.