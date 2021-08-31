Result of AGM

Northern 2 VCT PLC
31 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 31 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number

Resolution

For

No preference

Against

Vote withheld

1

To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021

12,019,487

324,325

44,558

29,429

12,417,799

2

To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021

12,105,829

268,070

27,830

16,070

12,417,799

3

To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy

11,056,814

324,325

610,431

426,229

12,417,799

4

To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director

11,536,906

360,371

275,798

244,724

12,417,799

5

To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director

11,438,961

336,950

317,394

324,494

12,417,799

6

To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director

11,372,981

360,371

467,326

217,121

12,417,799

7

To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire

11,353,569

423,572

430,221

210,437

12,417,799

8

To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director

11,464,881

374,002

358,900

220,016

12,417,799

9

To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor

11,531,932

359,835

180,349

345,683

12,417,799

10

To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor

11,929,173

357,571

61,205

69,850

12,417,799

11

To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer

11,910,070

305,981

71,487

130,261

12,417,799

12

To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

11,878,160

262,587

81,515

195,537

12,417,799

13

To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer

11,670,211

268,840

321,581

157,167

12,417,799

14

To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares

11,359,076

268,840

465,270

324,613

12,417,799

15

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006

11,855,694

275,331

270,371

16,403

12,417,799

16

To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company

11,772,488

275,331

176,404

193,576

12,417,799

17

To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer

11,937,602

351,886

102,774

25,537

12,417,799

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP nor the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


