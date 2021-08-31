Result of AGM
31 AUGUST 2021
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 31 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
Number
Resolution
For
No preference
Against
Vote withheld
1
To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021
12,019,487
324,325
44,558
29,429
12,417,799
2
To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021
12,105,829
268,070
27,830
16,070
12,417,799
3
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy
11,056,814
324,325
610,431
426,229
12,417,799
4
To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director
11,536,906
360,371
275,798
244,724
12,417,799
5
To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director
11,438,961
336,950
317,394
324,494
12,417,799
6
To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director
11,372,981
360,371
467,326
217,121
12,417,799
7
To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire
11,353,569
423,572
430,221
210,437
12,417,799
8
To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director
11,464,881
374,002
358,900
220,016
12,417,799
9
To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
11,531,932
359,835
180,349
345,683
12,417,799
10
To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
11,929,173
357,571
61,205
69,850
12,417,799
11
To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
11,910,070
305,981
71,487
130,261
12,417,799
12
To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
11,878,160
262,587
81,515
195,537
12,417,799
13
To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer
11,670,211
268,840
321,581
157,167
12,417,799
14
To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares
11,359,076
268,840
465,270
324,613
12,417,799
15
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
11,855,694
275,331
270,371
16,403
12,417,799
16
To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company
11,772,488
275,331
176,404
193,576
12,417,799
17
To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
11,937,602
351,886
102,774
25,537
12,417,799
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
