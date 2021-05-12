Result of AGM
12 May 2021
Irish Continental Group plc
Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)
At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Wednesday 12 May 2021, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
In compliance with health authority guidance the AGM was held with minimum attendance to ensure social distancing protocols were adhered to and the Company would like to thank shareholders for their forbearance in not attending today’s AGM. Shareholders were requested to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure their votes were included in the poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting published and circulated to shareholders on 15 April 2021 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie .
The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.
RESOLUTION
For
Against
Total Votes
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1
87,171,309
100.00%
0
0.00%
87,171,309
10,200
2.a
To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director
80,617,006
92.47%
6,564,503
7.53%
87,181,509
0
2.b
To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director
80,843,084
92.73%
6,338,425
7.27%
87,181,509
0
2.c
To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director
81,978,319
94.04%
5,199,750
5.96%
87,178,069
3,440
2.d
To re-appoint Brian O’Kelly as a director
74,015,683
92.51%
5,996,033
7.49%
80,011,719
7,169,793
2.e
To re-appoint John Sheehan as a director
81,247,310
93.20%
5,930,759
6.80%
87,178,069
3,440
2.f
To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director
87,175,069
99.99%
3,000
0.01%
87,178,069
3,440
3
To approve the appointment of KPMG as statutory auditor of the Company
87,135,169
99.95%
40,900
0.05%
87,176,069
2,000
4
To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021
87,129,409
99.95%
41,900
0.05%
87,171,309
10,200
5
To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2020 (as an advisory resolution)
79,330,327
99.16%
671,896
0.84%
80,002,223
7,179,286
6
To receive and consider the Remuneration Policy (as an advisory resolution)
69,515,747
87.03%
10,362,657
12.97%
79,878,404
7,303,105
7
General authority to allot relevant securities
80,633,398
92.49%
6,548,111
7.51%
87,181,509
0
8
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances for up to 5% of issued share capital
81,517,393
99.39%
500,606
0.61%
82,017,999
5,163,510
9
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions for up to an additional 5% of issued share capital in connection with specified transactions
81,476,787
99.34%
541,212
0.66%
82,017,999
5,163,510
10
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
86,704,173
99.45%
477,336
0.55%
87,181,509
0
11
To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares
86,752,333
99.52%
418,976
0.48%
87,171,309
10,200
12
Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice
85,710,271
98.32%
1,468,488
1.68%
87,178,759
2,750
Resolutions 1 to 7 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 to 12 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.
Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at Companies Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, The Exchange, Foster Place, Dublin 2, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary