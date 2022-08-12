Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

·5 min read

EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19.

"It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.”

Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, which was empty because of COVID-19 restrictions.

While the restrictions are gone, the empty arena is still a talking point. While Leaman spoke at Rogers Place’s mixed zone, Austria and Sweden had just faced off in tournament play on the ice.

There were not even 100 people in attendance, and it was hard to tell how many were family members or hockey officials.

That’s been the story of a world junior tournament played in August. A big rivalry game between Czechia and Slovakia was played in almost empty arena. The Swedes and Americans have played to empty seats. Canada’s home games have seen the lower bowl half-full, at best. The upper seating area has been curtained off.

When it comes to why this year's championship has fizzled in normally hockey-mad Edmonton — Alberta's capital co-hosted the juniors with Calgary in 2012 and the two cities drew a tournament-record 455,342 fans — it’s been a perfect storm of negatives.

“I think it’s out of the norm and there are some pretty specific circumstances that have all aligned,” said Traci Bednard, the CEO of Explore Edmonton, the organization which promotes the city nationally and internationally as a tourist destination.

The tournament is being played in August to make up for not one, but two misfires in Edmonton. Because the 2021 tourney had to be played without fans, the International Ice Hockey Federation agreed to host the tournament in Red Deer and Edmonton again, to be played over the traditional Christmas season into 2022’s New Year. An outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 forced the postponement of that tournament to the summer.

Since then, Hockey Canada has faced allegations of sexual assaults conducted by members of two editions of its junior team, and its leadership has been hauled up in front of parliamentarians to answer for lack of diversity and a culture of cover-ups.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has meant that there’s no Russian national team in international play. Edmontonians value their summer days like gold, because the season is so short. Being inside for extended periods of time when the sun is out is a no-go in a place where summer is fleeting.

There are other obstacles. For Canada games, lower bowl seats at the ends cost $134.50, and it’s almost $180 a ticket to sit closer to centre ice — for group stage games. Canada’s games have, so far, faced off at 4 p.m. local time on weekdays, a decision that’s been talked about in the media gallery as a head-scratcher.

“I mean, the people that were here, they were loud and they were energetic,” said Canadian forward Connor Bedard. “And it's like that every game. I remember in Vancouver when it was there (in 2019), every game seemed to get more and more people and louder and stuff like that. So it was really good that we had some fans here and it definitely helps us playing the game.”

Canada plays Czechia on Saturday and a higher profile opponent in Finland on Monday, though still at the controversial 4 p.m. CT faceoff times.

“Obviously, I wish we could get some fans in the games,” said Finnish forward Aatu Raty. “I’m sure in the game against Canada on Monday, I think it’s going to be pretty packed. But it doesn’t matter. I like that the seats are black (so you can’t tell as much.) They’re not yellow or anything, which is pretty common in Finland.”

Luke Hughes, the star American defenceman, grew up with the world juniors. His brothers, Quinn and Jack, both represented the Americans at the World Juniors. The Hughes grew up in Toronto, because their father, Jim, was the director of player development for the Maple Leafs.

“We grew up watching it. We grew up in Toronto. We’d go to Buffalo when the tournament was there, and Toronto and Montreal, too. We were lucky enough to be in the area where the tournaments were sometime. It was really cool to follow them. And, obviously, when my brothers went, I went to Buffalo to watch Quinn that first year, they were playing the outdoor game and it was really cool to watch that.”’

Even though this tournament does not match the atmosphere of the ones Hughes grew up watching, he’s hopeful the 2022 edition will pick up steam in week two.

“I don’t think it feels like a bubble tournament. I think it will heat up in the quarters, I think it will heat up a lot. The only thing that’s weird about it is that it’s not at Christmas.”

There should be more people in the arena Sunday when the Americans face the Swedes in what’s the biggest game of the tournament so far not involving the Canadians. A Ticketmaster search shows that around half the seats in the lower bowl, selling for $48.50 each, have been sold.

For Leaman, it’s all about what happens on the ice.

“We don’t care, just play the tournament. We want to play. We want to compete. Our guys are fired up.”

On the ice Friday, Sweden (2-0) thumped Austria (0-2) 6-0. Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist for Sweden, while Calle Clang made 14 saves for the shutout.

Slovakia faced Latvia later Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.

Steven Sandor, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room