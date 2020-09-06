New restrictions for Bolton as young people urged to help reduce Covid-19 spread

Tougher measures have been introduced in Bolton following a spike in coronavirus cases, as young people in other affected areas are urged to take responsibility for their actions.

Bolton Council said the new restrictions aim to prevent a local lockdown, after the town’s infection rate increased to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week – the highest in England.

Those aged between 18 and 49 account for more than 90% of the cases, the local authority said.

(PA Graphics) More

It comes as the leader of Leeds City Council said she was concerned about “a bit of a complacency coming in” as the city was added to the Government’s “areas of concern” watchlist.

Judith Blake said there had been a rise in house parties, with seven £10,000 fines issued to illegal rave organisers last weekend.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms Blake said: “We have been monitoring our number every single day and we recognise that the numbers have been creeping up, so we fully expected to be on the list to become an area of concern.

“We feel there is a bit of a complacency coming in. What we are seeing is the numbers are changing, and actually more young people are testing positive and they are spread around the city.

If you’re told you have been exposed to an infected person, you must stay at home for 14 days. Play your part. Protect your friends and family. Find out more at https://t.co/4M9Zk7cLGz #StaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/G5UcENcMom — Leeds Council News (@LeedsCC_News) September 5, 2020

“So whereas we were focusing more on specific communities at the beginning, it is now clear the pattern is changing.”

She said the council was urging young people to “recognise their own responsibility” in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

Bolton Council said on Saturday it was introducing tougher measures “with immediate effect”, with people asked not to mix with other households in any setting, either indoors or outdoors, and to only use public transport for essential purposes.

In a joint statement, council leader David Greenhalgh and chief executive Tony Oakman said: “Now, more than ever, we need everyone in Bolton to play their part.

⚠️ STOP a Bolton lockdown. ⬆️ Right now across the town there’s a spike in COVID cases. 🙏 The virus is still with us, so it’s important that everyone in Bolton plays their part to stop the spread. 👉 Find out more and how to get a test at https://t.co/ZWQeX8gXcC pic.twitter.com/EgNQ4r2o6k — Bolton Council (@boltoncouncil) September 5, 2020

“Nobody wants these restrictions to remain a moment longer than necessary and we believe these new measures will keep everyone safe and help avoid a full lockdown in Bolton.”

They added: “Alongside a range of additional measures and interventions across Bolton we are asking everyone, particularly the younger age groups, to continue to follow the guidelines.”

South Tyneside, Corby, Middlesbrough and Kettering joined Leeds in being added to the list of areas which ministers are concerned about, on Friday.

In Middlesbrough, the town’s mayor announced interventionist tactics to tackle the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Have you seen the van today? We're driving around Middlesbrough reminding people how they can keep themselves and others safe. Everyone can help us avoid a government-imposed lockdown that would damage jobs and mental health. pic.twitter.com/79IVD3gTNK — MiddlesbroughCouncil (@MbroCouncil) September 5, 2020

Story continues