Restrictions around visitation, COVID-19 screening changing at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus is shown in a file photo. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

Windsor Regional Hospital is loosening its restrictions around visitation and screening for COVID-19.

The hospital says that up to two essential caregivers can visit with a patient at a time, and active COVID-19 screening for guests entering the hospital will no longer be required.

People entering the hospital will not be asked to immediately provide proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test result.

However, the hospital says anyone entering its facilities is asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and they may be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Both changes are taking effect on July 1, in alignment with guidance from provincial authorities.

All visitors to the hospital are required to wear a medical-grade mask at all times.

More from CBC Windsor