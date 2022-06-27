Restrictions around visitation, COVID-19 screening changing at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital is loosening its restrictions around visitation and screening for COVID-19.
The hospital says that up to two essential caregivers can visit with a patient at a time, and active COVID-19 screening for guests entering the hospital will no longer be required.
People entering the hospital will not be asked to immediately provide proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test result.
However, the hospital says anyone entering its facilities is asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and they may be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
Both changes are taking effect on July 1, in alignment with guidance from provincial authorities.
All visitors to the hospital are required to wear a medical-grade mask at all times.
