Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List

The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 7 October 2021 to list the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 8 October 2021 at the request of the bank.

Additional information about the issue of notes:

Issuer's name

Šiaulių bankas AB

Issuer's short name

SAB

ISIN code

LT0000405771

Securities issue date

07.10.2021

Securities maturity date

07.10.2025

Total nominal value of the issue

EUR 75 000 000

Number of securities

75 000

Nominal value per note

EUR 1 000

Initial rate of interest

1.047%

Orderbook short name

SABB0104725A

Interest payment dates

07.10.2022, 07.10.2023, 07.10.2024, 07.10.2025

Trading list

Baltic Bond list


The Base Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB, on the basis of which the issued notes shall be introduced to trading on regulated market, and other related documents are available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the Bank's investors, as well as at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, also on website of the Central Storage Facility of Lithuania at www.crib.lt.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200



