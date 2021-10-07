Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List
The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 7 October 2021 to list the Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 8 October 2021 at the request of the bank.
Additional information about the issue of notes:
Issuer's name
Šiaulių bankas AB
Issuer's short name
SAB
ISIN code
LT0000405771
Securities issue date
07.10.2021
Securities maturity date
07.10.2025
Total nominal value of the issue
EUR 75 000 000
Number of securities
75 000
Nominal value per note
EUR 1 000
Initial rate of interest
1.047%
Orderbook short name
SABB0104725A
Interest payment dates
07.10.2022, 07.10.2023, 07.10.2024, 07.10.2025
Trading list
Baltic Bond list
The Base Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB, on the basis of which the issued notes shall be introduced to trading on regulated market, and other related documents are available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the Bank's investors, as well as at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, also on website of the Central Storage Facility of Lithuania at www.crib.lt.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200