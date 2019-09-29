Kyle Connor and Winnipeg Jets agree to 7-year deal

Yahoo Sports Canada
With Kyle Connor putting pen to paper in Winnipeg, every major restricted free agent will be under contract from the upcoming season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
With Kyle Connor putting pen to paper in Winnipeg, every major restricted free agent will be under contract from the upcoming season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With all due respect to Julius Honka of the Dallas Stars, there will be no major restricted free agents holding out when the 2019-20 NHL regular season gets underway on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets announced that they’ve signed Kyle Connor to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.14 million on their official Twitter account on Saturday night. The deal came only a few hours after Mikko Rantanen put pen to paper in Colorado and a day after Patrik Laine — a fellow Jet — signed a two-year contract with the squad.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Connor is coming off a career-best campaign of 34 goals, 32 assists and 66 points in 82 regular season contests. It was his second straight season with at least 31 goals. The 22-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent secondary scorer on a team with some of the best offensive talent in the league.

He was originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

According to PuckPedia, Winnipeg now has $116,000 in cap space. That value includes the contract of Dustin Byfuglien, who is currently pondering his future in the NHL.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next