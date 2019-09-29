Kyle Connor and Winnipeg Jets agree to 7-year deal

With Kyle Connor putting pen to paper in Winnipeg, every major restricted free agent will be under contract from the upcoming season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With all due respect to Julius Honka of the Dallas Stars, there will be no major restricted free agents holding out when the 2019-20 NHL regular season gets underway on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets announced that they’ve signed Kyle Connor to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.14 million on their official Twitter account on Saturday night. The deal came only a few hours after Mikko Rantanen put pen to paper in Colorado and a day after Patrik Laine — a fellow Jet — signed a two-year contract with the squad.

Connor is coming off a career-best campaign of 34 goals, 32 assists and 66 points in 82 regular season contests. It was his second straight season with at least 31 goals. The 22-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent secondary scorer on a team with some of the best offensive talent in the league.

He was originally selected 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

According to PuckPedia, Winnipeg now has $116,000 in cap space. That value includes the contract of Dustin Byfuglien, who is currently pondering his future in the NHL.

