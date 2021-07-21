Restricted access to Calgary Municipal Building removed

Entry restrictions put in place at the Calgary Municipal Building due to the COVID-19 pandemic have now been removed. The building is open to the public Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CBC - image credit)

Entry restrictions to the Calgary Municipal Building introduced during the early days of the pandemic in 2020 have now been removed.

Starting Wednesday, visitors and staff to the building can come and go freely at all public entrances. Like all city-operated facilities, masks are still required to be worn.

The restrictions were put into place on March 23, 2020, a little more than two weeks after Alberta Health announced the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Those restrictions involved two COVID-19 checkpoints, which provided controlled access to the building.

Entry was restricted to city employees with valid ID cards and citizens who needed to access city business services.

As of July 21, visitors can now access the public gallery in council chambers during council and committee meetings. The public can also view exhibits around the indoor atrium in the building.

The Calgary Municipal Building is at 800 Macleod Trail S.E. and is open to the public Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.