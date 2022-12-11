Restrict far-Right German party's parliament access over group's failed coup, opponents demand

Police outside the Reichstag, seat of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, on the day officers conducted nationwide raids against a suspected insurrectionist group - Getty Images

MPs from Germany's far-Right AfD party should have their access to parliament restricted, opponents have demanded, after one of their members was accused of being caught up in a foiled coup attempt.

Katrin Göring-Eckardt, deputy speaker of Germany’s national parliament, the Bundestag, said security protocol would be "examined closely" due to "an apparent connection between the AfD parliamentary group and the (coup) network."

It comes as Germany's interior minister vowed to tighten the country's gun laws on Sunday.

Among the alleged plot conspirators was Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge who sat in the Bundestag for the AfD up until last year.

Lars Klingbeil, leader of Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic party, claimed that the AfD act as "the parliamentary interface for hate, aggression and violence", adding that they "belong on the watch list of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Germany’s domestic spy agency) and not in parliament".

Group had 'concrete plans' to attack parliament

Local media reports suggest that Ms Malsack-Winkemann, 58, was supposed to act as a door opener for the insurrectionists, whom prosecutors allege to have had “concrete plans” to attack the parliament. Her lawyer, Jochen Lober, has declined to comment on her arrest.

As a former member of the parliament Ms Malsack-Winkemann still enjoyed access rights, although these are understood to have required her to pass through security checks.

The AfD leadership has distanced itself from Ms Malsack-Winkemann and said that it has “absolute faith” in the police to do their job.

Prince Heinrich was arrested after allegedly planning to storm the Bundestag, leading to one of the largest raids in the country's modern history - AP

The far-Right party, set up in 2013 on a eurosceptic platform, has already faced criticism over bringing people into parliament who tried to intimidate politicians.

At a critical vote over pandemic measures at the end of 2020, the party invited Covid sceptics inside the Reichstag who then heckled politicians on their way to the debating chamber.

Over twenty people have so far been remanded in custody on suspicion of forming a terror organisation.

'They aren't harmless crazy people but suspected terrorists'

Prosecutors say they wanted to overthrow the modern German Republic and install the descendant of an obscure aristocratic house on the throne.

Only a small minority of Germans support the return of a monarchy, which they lost after defeat in the First World War in 1918.

While police say that the plot had no chance of succeeding they point out that the group had weapons and were prepared to kill.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag" newspaper on Sunday, warned that the Reichsbuerger represented a rising threat to Germany given it had expanded by 2,000 to 23,000 people in the past year.

"These are not harmless crazy people but suspected terrorists who are now sitting in pre-trial detention," Faeser was quoted as saying.

Prosecutors have said the suspects included individuals with weapons and knowledge of how to use them. They had attempted to recruit current and former army members and had stockpiled weapons.

"We need all authorities to exert maximum pressure" to remove their weapons, Faeser was quoted as saying, which was why the government would "shortly further tighten gun laws".