Restored houseboat for sale in Kent could be yours for £180k
A beautifully restored houseboat moored in Kent's historic Sandwich town centre is on the market for £180,000. Tempted?
Described by agents as an "investment opportunity", Highway Marine has one double bedroom with an en-suite, twin bunk beds, a nifty kitchen corner (we love the dark green cooker), plus an open-plan stylish living suite perfect for entertaining.
While the boat was fully revamped in 2002, current owners refreshed the interiors last year, adding a lick of Farrow & Ball's deliciously dark Hague Blue. Whether you're on the hunt for a unique home or want a place to rent out, this houseboat is worth considering.
Owning a houseboat requires a great deal of work, but you'll be pleased to know that previous owners added new anodes and painted below the waterline in 2016. As well as this, the boat also comes with a galvanised handrail around the deck, three opening ports, warps, fenders, two dock lockers, and a TV aerial — perfect for catching up on your favourite show.
Despite its small size, the outside deck space has an on-trend hanging egg chair, bright orange bean bags, potted plants, a wooden bench and glistening views of the water below. Strung with festoon lights, it looks especially spectacular at sundown.
Sandwich in Kent, famous for its two world-renowned golf courses, has an excellent mix of cafes, tearooms, restaurants, and independent stores. One of the best-preserved medieval towns in Britain, it's a real hidden gem.
Highway Marine is currently on the market for £180,000 with Miles and Barr.
Take a tour...
