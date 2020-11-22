Will restore trains services in Punjab at earliest, says Railways

Mostly, trains on the New Delhi-Katra route have been affected.

New Delhi/Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Saturday said that it will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab as it has received a communication from the state government that the protesting farmers have cleared the tracks.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that the striking farmers' unions have decided to suspend their protest for 15 days and urged the Centre to resume train services to the state.

"Railways has received communication from the government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

"Railways will take steps towards restoration of train services in Punjab at the earliest after undertaking necessary maintenance checks and completing other laid down protocols," it added.

Due to the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, several trains were cancelled, while some of them were short terminated in the state, the Northern Railway had said.

Mostly, trains on the New Delhi-Katra route have been affected.

Farmers in the state have been protesting the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since their passage in the Parliament.

The Railways Ministry had earlier said that it has continued to lose revenue as freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to tracks blockades in Punjab. (ANI)