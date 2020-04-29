RESTORBIO, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating resTORbio, Inc. ("resTORbio") (NASDAQ GS:TORC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to resTORbio's agreement to merge with Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-restorbio-inc.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and the cost and obligation of your rights free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll-Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com

SOURCE: Rigrodsky & Long P.A.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587653/RESTORBIO-INC-SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Rigrodsky-Long-PA-Announces-Investigation-of-Merger



