Restomod 1954 Chevy 3100 Has LS3 Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Does it get better than an LS3 and 6-speed 6L80C transmission in this vintage workhorse?

Back in the mid 1950's, pickups started to shift from dedicated workhorses, to becoming more customer focused vehicles. It was the beginning of the pickup truck boom, this 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup has just 6100 miles on the build, and is a great example from that era - this is no run-of-the-mill vehicle either. The details of this truck make it a very attractive find for those looking for a beautifully done restomod with some major kick.

Powering the 1954 Chevy 3100 pickup is a LS3, built to impress. Backing the powerful forced induction engine is a 6L80C 6-speed automatic transmission. This is built on a Chevy S10 truck chassis that was boxed and painted. Stopping power comes from four wheel disc brakes.

On the inside, you’ll find custom interior. Another addition to the interior is a set of Dakota Digital dash gauges give it a unique touch. It has LED lighting, all new 21 Circuit wiring harness, a receiver behind the tag, and a relocated battery.

It rolls on all new suspension components, including new tie rods, new lower control arms, and more. Other highlights are the new brakes, fuel lines, and Coy wheels. If you’re looking for a turn-key restomod truck, this is one of the finest ones currently up for grabs.

You'll be able to grab this LS3 powered 1954 Chevy 3100 through Vicari Auctions, see it here.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.