Restocking the farm: A comprehensive list of incoming Blue Jays prospects

Billy McKinney is just about MLB-ready, but what will he produce? (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Billy McKinney

Age: 23

Position: Outfielder

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

Draft Pedigree: 1st round, 24th overall (2013)

Rank on Yankees’ MLB Pipeline prospect list: 20th

Best Tool(s): Power

2018 stats: .230/.307/.481 with 13 home runs in 261 PA split between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A

Summary: There was a time when McKinney was considered a top-100 prospect in baseball, but that time has come and passed. He can certainly thump the ball, and he can also play in both outfield corners, but his approach at the plate and chops as a contact hitter have come into question.

On the verge of turning 24, McKinney is in a spot where he has to show something at the major-league level soon. The Blue Jays will likely give him that opportunity, but his work at Triple-A shows that it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll make good on that chance.

Scouts still like his left-handed swing and he was always projected to be a better line-drive hitter than he’s shown recently, so maybe there’s something there. He’s not an extraordinary athlete by any means so the bet here is on the bat.

Forrest Wall

Age: 22

Position: Outfielder

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Draft Pedigree: 1st round, 35th overall (2014)

Rank on Rockies’ MLB Pipeline prospect list: 13th

Best Tool(s): Contact hitting and speed

2018 stats: .260/.340/.430 with 9 home runs and 28 steals in 420 PA split between High-A and Double-A

Summary: Wall is a converted second baseman who now plays centre and left field. Turning 23 this season, he’s a little bit old for his level, but his 2017 was essentially wiped out by a dislocated shoulder.

At his best, he could be a line-drive hitter who makes things happen on the base paths and holds his own at a premium position. That would be an exceedingly aggressive projection though. Wall has a long way to go to prove himself as an outfielder and his arm in particular has often been questioned.

Story Continues

He’s also at an age where he needs to show he can hit pitching in the upper minors soon. This year he raked at High-A to a tune of a .305/.382/.453 line, but at Double-A he’s only slashed .211/.296/.367 so far in 186 trips to the plate.

Wall certainly has a lot to prove, but he’s also a good athlete with strong bat-to-ball skills who can play in at least two outfield spots and has a little infield experience.

Chad Spanberger

Age: 22

Position: First Baseman

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Draft Pedigree: 6th round, 176th overall (2017)

Rank on Rockies’ MLB Pipeline prospect list: 24th

Best Tool(s): Power

2018 stats: .316/.364/.580 with 22 home runs, 75 RBI, and 16 steals in 379 PA at Single-A

Summary: One thing we know Spanberger can do is mash baseballs. In the first 151 games of his pro career he has 41 home runs and the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is renowned for raw power. His 2018 stats are sparkling, but it’s important to note that he’s playing in a very favourable park for left-handed power with the Asheville Tourists and at 22 you’d be worried if he wasn’t producing at that level.

Concerns for Spanberg are twofold. The first is that he’s a first baseman, pure and simple, so the margin for error for him is pretty slim. He needs to produce at a well above-average clip at every level — including the major leagues — to have value. It’s not impossible, but it’s a tall task, and there’s a reason there aren’t many highly-touted first base prospects in the game. Blue Jays fans may recall Rowdy Tellez looking like a potential building block until he ran into a wall at Triple-A, where he still plys his trade. The moment he stopped putting up big numbers all excitement about him dissipated. That could easily be Spanberg’s fate.

The second issue with the young slugger is his approach at the plate. His 5.3 percent walk rate this season is far from encouraging, especially considering he’s not a contact-hitting specialist (21.6 percent strikeout rate). If he doesn’t control the strike zone better, there’s very little chance of him making it all the way to the majors, but he has time and it is a skill that can be developed with experience.

Santiago Espinal

Age: 23

Position: Shortstop

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Draft Pedigree: 10th round, 296th overall (2016)

Rank on Red Sox’ MLB Pipeline prospect list: N/A

Best Tool(s): Fielding

2018 stats: .296/.352/.453 with 9 home runs and 10 steals in 387 PA split between High-A and Double-A

Summary: Espinal was not on anyone’s radar coming into 2018, but that changed a bit in the early going as the Dominican infielder put up a very tidy .313/.363/.477 line with the Salem Red Sox prior to the Blue Jays’ acquiring him for Steve Pearce.

He’s always been able to hold his own in the field, and has a fair amount of versatility. The question is about whether he can hit. This season has been encouraging, but he needs to produce in the upper minors considering his age.

The Blue Jays recently promoted Espinal to Double-A, and what he does there will determine whether he’s taken a big step forward in 2018 or his early-season success was on the fluky side. He doesn’t have big speed or big power, but has done a good job of avoiding strikeouts in his career so far – a skill that’s rarer and rarer these days.

It wouldn’t be wise to do too much dreaming on Espinal, but if he shows up as a utility man for the club in a year or two it wouldn’t be a shock either.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Canada Sports:

