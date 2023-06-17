Restaurateur Jon Spiteri: ‘Hospitality is like the mafia’

Restaurateur Jon Spiteri, 65, and his sons Finneas, 32, and Lorcan, 30, and daughter Molly, 28 - Andrew Crowley

‘This is like therapy for us,” says Jon Spiteri, grinning. His children Finneas, 32, Lorcan, 30, and Molly, 28, laugh in agreement.

We are sitting in Caravel, the north London barge restaurant that brothers Finneas and Lorcan opened in March 2022. Sipping takeaway flat whites, we are ostensibly celebrating the way their father has inspired their careers in hospitality. Lorcan is a chef, while Finneas is front of house. Molly, meanwhile, is operations manager at the critically lauded noodle chain, Koya.

Only it has quickly descended into a multi-directional shoot-out, with everyone taking a pop at each other, but mostly at their dad – while I duck in and out of the melee.

How often do they all see each other?

“Ask them that!” fires Jon.

“All the time,” chorus the offspring.

“He turns up at the office unannounced. He just rings the doorbell and I open it and he’s just there,” says Molly.

I gamely suggest some boundaries might be helpful? Cue cheers of approval. But it’s not as straightforward a solution as it seems when your workplace is open to the general public.

Just two days ago he was dining here at Caravel. “Isn’t that nice?” insists Jon. “I come and I pay. I’m a customer.”

For Lorcan and Finneas, there is less certainty. It’s definitely a mixed blessing, given that Jon admits the first thing he does when he goes into a restaurant is to check the light bulbs.

“We always try to give him the best treatment,” says Lorcan. “So that we don’t hear about it afterwards.”

So what has Jon’s eagle-eye noticed today? He starts to gesticulate towards the table cloths, his mouth opens and then tactfully his voice peters out.

Jon Spiteri for DT Weekend. Picture shows Jon Spiteri with his children Fin, Lorcan and Molly, and Bruno (Fin's dog) location Fin's canal boat restaurant Caravel - Andrew Crowley

Attention to detail, as well as charm and dazzling three-piece suits (today’s outfit is a muted pink sweatshirt by comparison) has made him London’s most fêted maître d’.

Starting out at Joe Allen, he went on to set up the French House restaurant alongside Fergus and Margot Henderson. St John followed. Most recently he set up Sessions Arts Club, one of the most sought-after tables in London. Meanwhile his ex-wife, Melanie Arnold, left her career in the arts to join Jon at the French House and for the past 20 years has run Rochelle Canteen with Margot.

“It’s not like they ever really had a choice,” he says of where his children have ended up.

“Excuse me, I went to university!” interjects Molly with faux umbrage; archaeology and ancient history at the University of Manchester, before returning to the fold and working at Rochelle Canteen for a summer. The rest is hospitality.

They say if you can’t handle the heat, you’d better get out of the kitchen. The same applies to Jon’s avalanche conversation style, which risks burying the mild-mannered.

“It’s all we talk about: food, restaurants, people, chefs,” says 65-year-old Jon.

“It’s really boring for our partners,” adds Molly. “None of them are in the industry.”

Jon grew up in hospitality; his parents ran a guesthouse in Tunbridge Wells. As a child, he flirted with the notion of becoming a barrister after hearing they earned £5,000 a year (“This was the 1950s”) before facing his ineluctable fate.

Jon Spiteri for DT Weekend. Picture shows Jon Spiteri with his children Fin, Lorcan and Molly, location Fin's canal boat restaurant Caravel. - Andrew Crowley

“Hospitality is like the Mafia – just when you think you’ve got out, they pull you back in.”

Despite the infamously long hours, and the new pressures today of online reviews, staff shortages and rising food and energy costs, there is something really attractive about the industry. And so it has proved for his children, too, who grew up running around the floor of St John and being “a nuisance”.

It wasn’t all bone marrow for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but learning by osmosis and physical hard work, the standards and skills needed to run a top restaurant.

Pocket money was a short-lived paternal experiment. Instead, they started working on the kitchen floors.

“I think it’s right that if you want money you have to work for it. There are so many people who get given things and it just doesn’t help them,” says Jon.

Bentley’s, Nordic Bakery, St John, Locanda Locatelli – their work experience was certainly rarefied, but Finneas compares it to being the son of a footballer. “If you’re not good at football you’re not going anywhere, no matter what surname you have.”

Their school friends also got jobs. “Some got it and understood that we laugh a lot but you also need to do the work. There’s no calling in sick or not showing up,” says Jon. “It’s such a good lesson to learn that if things need to be done, you do them. You’re not too big to do them.”

Case in point, he’s about to be out on the floor again at Richard Corrigan’s restaurant at the National Portrait Gallery. “It’s really exciting. You’re never too old to do this stuff.”

In the meantime he’s proudly watching, not quite always from the sidelines, as his children pursue their own careers.

“Yeah, I mean, we joke and laugh and I eat here and complain and all the rest of it, but I absolutely love what they’ve done. It’s amazing. I love that they’re in the industry and they’re striving for more. I couldn’t be happier with what they’ve done. If you want me to weep, I’ll weep,” he says, genuinely.

A childhood and now a life in hospitality has been his gift to them. “It is infectious,” says Finneas. “First there’s earning the money, but also learning about something is enjoyable and getting to be better at it is fun and then you get to a position where you’re in charge of something and you can try new things. It’s addictive.” He pauses. “Then your dad comes in and says: ‘This curtain rail needs to be moved’.”

