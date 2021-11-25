What restaurants are open Thanksgiving? Starbucks, McDonald's are, but Chipotle, Chick-fil-A closed

If you're not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving, you may find slim pickings or have to travel further than usual.

Many major restaurant chains will be closed, including Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, but participating Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open, along with Denny's and Waffle House.

Holiday hours will vary more than years past as restaurants across the country continue to deal with labor shortages and supply chain issues, which has led some chains to reclose dining rooms and cut hours, according to research from InMarket, a consumer intelligence company.

Multiple restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meal takeout specials but deadlines are approaching and some have already passed.

►Takeout on Thanksgiving?: Cracker Barrel, Denny's and more offer meal specials to eat at home

►Black Friday 2021 store hours: When Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco and other stores open Friday

This year's Thanksgiving meal also is expected to cost more whether you cook it yourself or get it from a restaurant. Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist at Wells Fargo, told USA TODAY that restaurant inflation is at a "multi-decade high."

If you are cooking, grocery stores also have limited hours Thursday but several are closed, including Walmart and Target. (See the roundup of which stores are open Thursday and who is closed here.)

Is the day before Thanksgiving busy for restaurants?

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, according to a 2019 report by OpenTable.

However, bars will be even busier. Wednesday, sometimes referred to as "Drinksgiving" or "Blackout Wednesday," is typically one of the most crowded bar nights out of the year.

The night before Thanksgiving also is typically a big boon to business for bars and restaurants. In 2019, there was a 173% increase in sales of shots on Thanksgiving Eve compared with the Wednesday prior, according to Upserve, a restaurant management platform.

Story continues

Expect grocery stores to also be packed since some are closed for the holiday. According to new data from real-time market research platform Suzy, 82% of shoppers still prefer to make their Thanksgiving grocery runs in person.

►Taking a road trip for Thanksgiving? Here are the worst times to hit the road

►8 tips for Thanksgiving travel: Airports will be packed; Masks aren't optional

Fast food open Thanksgiving 2021: McDonald's, Starbucks and Popeyes

Not all locations are open. It's often a franchise decision. Check before heading out.

►Thanksgiving grocery stores 2021: What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods and more

►Thanksgiving store closures: What stores are closed on Thanksgiving 2021? Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl's and more

Some McDonald's restaurants are open but not all. Check before heading out.

Restaurants open Thanksgiving 2021

The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a special menu or takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so calling ahead is suggested.

Applebee's

Bar Louie

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Capital Grille

Carl's Jr. (corporate locations open)

Country Pride

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

DoorDash

Dunkin'

Fogo de Chão

Golden Corral

Gopuff

Hardee's (corporate locations open through lunch)

IHOP

Iron Skillet

Krispy Kreme

Logan's Roadhouse

Maggiano's Little Italy

McDonald's

Metro Diner

Morton's The Steakhouse

Pollo Campero

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Papa John's

Popeyes

Ruby Tuesday

Shoney's

Smokey Bones BBQ

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Steak 'n Shake

Subway

Waffle House

Wendy's

Restaurants closed Thanksgiving 2021

While the majority of the following restaurants are closed, it is still possible some franchise locations will be open.

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Church's Chicken

First Watch

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Peet's Coffee

P.F. Chang's (Two casino locations are open)

Red Lobster

Taco Bell

Tijuana Flats

Torchy's Tacos

Fast food closed on Thanksgiving: Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A

This roundup will be updated with additional restaurants with 50 or more locations that are open on Thanksgiving and who is closed. Check back.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Contributing: Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press

Follow USA TODAY reporters Kelly Tyko and Michelle Shen on Twitter: @KellyTyko and @michelle_shen10. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving restaurants open: Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, Wendy's