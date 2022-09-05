What restaurants are open on Labor Day? Starbucks, McDonald's, Domino's and other options

Are you taking a road trip this Labor Day? Wondering what restaurants might be open as you make your way home from a weekend getaway?

If you’re traveling and searching for options, have no fear. Many nationwide chains and regional restaurants will be open on the federal holiday if you’re looking to pick up a meal – or if you’re spending the holiday at home and simply tired of backyard barbeques.

Depending on where you live, delivery services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash may also be available for participating restaurants. But check with your closest restaurant location and confirm that they’re open or don’t have special holiday hours – even some chain restaurants and stores are operated locally.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day 2022?

You can find Starbucks stores open on Labor Day, but hours and closures may vary by location, according to Starbucks. The coffee chain recommends checking local store hours on its app.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Labor Day 2022?

Chick-fil-A's restaurants are open on Labor Day with limited 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours. A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told USA TODAY some locations may open earlier or close later and recommended checking hours on the chain's app.

Restaurants open Labor Day 2022

Applebee's

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

Carl's Jr.

Carrabba's

Chick-fil-A

Chili's

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Cracker Barrel

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Denny's

Domino's Pizza

Dunkin'

El Pollo Loco

Firehouse Subs

Fogo de Chão

Hardee's

IHOP

Jack in the Box

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesars

LongHorn Steakhouse

Long John Silver’s

McDonald's

Noodles & Company

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Papa John's Pizza

P.F. Chang's

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Red Robin

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy's

Yard House

